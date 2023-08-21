Opp to meet Indian food & agri biz delegation in Malaysia

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

If you’re in the food and agriculture sectors and have plans involving India, here’s your opportunity to do something about it.

Forty one members of the sectors, led by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), are visiting Malaysia.

On Aug 23 (Wednesday), the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is inviting the Malaysian business community to have business-to-business meetings them, from 10am to 5pm, at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

The members are involved in the following areas: rice, pulses, spices, fresh vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, cereals, tea and coffee, sugar, bakery products, processed food, ready to eat, cooking oils, meat products, dairy products, liquor, flours, soya products and jaggery.

FIEO is also scheduled to sign a MOU with the Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KLSICCI).

To attend, please send an email to com.kl@mea.gov.in.

