‘Bole so nihaal’ resounds at Everest Base Camp

‘Bole so ninaal’ resounds at the Everest Base Camp on 11 October 2023 as a group of Malaysian hikers reach the camp at 5,364 metres above sea level.

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A group of Sikh hikers reached the Everest Base Camp, the world’s highest base camp at 5,364 metres above sea level.

They successfully raised the Nishan Sahib at Everest Base Camp on the 11 October 2023, at 6pm Malaysian time.

This same group, members of the Mountain Goat Adventures Inc, last year successfully hiked up to the Annapurna Base Camp (4,130m) which is situated in Myagdi district of Nepal, 40 km directly north of Pokhara.

The team consisted Amreek Singh, Ravinder Singh, Harjinder Singh, Rvinder Singh and Prethpal Singh.

The total trip distance to Everest Base Camp was around 120 km. They have some delays when travelling from Rammechap to Lukla due to bad weather and sudden subzero temperatures(-10 degrees celcius) further up in the mountains.

The group is having Sukhmani Sahib Prayers on the 18 November 2023 (3pm to 5pm) at Gurdwara Sahib Parliament, Kuala Lumpur to celebrate their achievement and look forward to their next upcoming adventure in 2024.

RELATED STORY:

Stopped by earlier avalanche, Sikh hikers reach Annapurna base camp (Asia Samachar, 28 Nov 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here