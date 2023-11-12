Bhajan Kaur (1943 – 2023), Formerly from Jalan Chan Sow Lin & Globe Silk Store

BHAJAN KAUR A/P MEHAR SINGH

30.1.1943 – 12.11.2023

Formerly from Jalan 2, Chan Sow Lin and Globe Silk Store

Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, 13 Nov 2023 (Monday), at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

Last respect from 10.30am to 12pm

Path da Bhog to be announced later.

Contact: Mdm Harvinder 010 299 8445

| Entry: 12 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here