Harnam Singh (1943 – 2023), Sentul

SARDAR HARNAM SINGH S/ O MAKHAN SINGH

20.9.1943 – 15.11.2023

With profound grief, we announce the passing of our beloved father Sardar Harnam Singh on 15th November 2023.

Mother: Madam Gurdeep Kaur (Prai)

Mother-in-Law: Madam Baljit Kaur (Selayang)

Wife: Late Jasmeetpall Kaur d/o Late Darshan Singh

Children & Spouse:

Harvinderpall Kaur & Keshvinder Singh (Kampar)

Charanpal Singh & Parvinder Kaur (KL)

Grandchildren:

Rajveer Singh

Renveer Singh

Saskaar / cremation: 3.15 pm, 15 November 2023 (Wednesday), at Shamsham Bhoomi Hall, KL (Lot 294, 295, Jln Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan)

Last respects from 2pm onwards.

Contact:

Charanpal Singh (012-3027201)

Jasbir Singh (012-3901402)

Keshvinder Singh ( 016-4216860)

| Entry: 15 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

