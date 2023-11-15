Kuala Pilah gurdwara roof needs urgent repairs, estimated cost RM160,000

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah (GSKP) will be embarking on urgently needed replacement of the roof its Darbar Sahib, the main prayer hall of the 86 year-old gurdwara in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan.

The renovation, plus some additional work (see list below), is estimated to cost RM160,000. The gurdwara management team has raised RM55,000 so far. They are short of RM105,000.

“The roof tiles of GSKP Darbar Sahib are cracked and in need of replacement. A canvas has been temporarily placed on the roof to prevent leaks and to protect the paint and carpet in the Darbar Sahib,” according to a note from the gurdwara management committee, which has been confirmed by the Asia Samachar.

In 2014, GSKP completed its Langgar Hall area renovated. Last year (2022), it renovated its darbar sahib (prayer hall), including introducing a marble palki.

Below is the written note from the GSKP to Asia Samachar:

Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah has been established since 1937. Today, it caters to around 15 Sikh families from Kuala Pilah and Jempol. We are currently facing a significant challenge that requires immediate attention. The roof of our Darbar Sahib is in a dire state of disrepair, with severe leaks that have persisted for quite some time. The current roofing system is nearly a century old, and it is no longer effective in protecting the interior of Darbar Sahib. Currently, we had to cover our roof with a sheet of canvas to avoid severe leaking which could damage the paint and carpet in the Darbar Sahib.

The current renovation/upgrading works would include:

New Roof tiles from BMI Roofing Systems Sdn Bhd (S-Pantile roof tiles) together with relevant materials – COST = RM32,000

Workmanship Costs RM125,000

Replacement of current roof truss system as the current can’t hold the new roof tiles

Replacement of major wooden roof trusses to aluminium one’s to withstand for a longer period.

Extension which includes extra roof trusses for 7 to 8 Feet around the darbar sahib to provide more shade

Labour cost to bring down the current roof tiles & roof trusses & insurance for the whole project

Changing of rainwater collecting system from steel to stainless steel



The renovation, to start on Dec 5, will take around 3 to 4 weeks.

At the moment, total donation collected is RM55,000 out of RM160,000.

All donations can be directed to CIMB Account Number: 8004382014 (Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah Building Fund).

Please send the bank-in slip to +6019-821 8654 for the issuance of an official receipt. We are deeply grateful for your consideration and any support you can offer to Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah.

