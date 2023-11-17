Gulati’s Silk House owner pleads not guilty to abetting assault of former judge charge – Report

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A second-generation textile businessman with 16 outlets in Peninsular Malaysia was charged at the Sessions Court here with abetting in causing grievous hurt to a former judge last month.

The 54-year old businessman who owns Gulati’s Silk House pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him before judge Siti Aminah Ghazali today (Nov 17), according to local media reports.

The businessman, with his hands cuffed, arrived at the courtroom at about 10.45am accompanied by his wife and son, reported the New Straits Times.

The accused had allegedly abetted two men to cause serious injuries to Jagjit Singh Bant Singh using a screwdriver at about 12.50pm near Solaris Dutamas on Oct 19 this year, according to the report.

The offence falls under Section 109 read together with Section 326 of the Penal Code which is punishable by a prison sentence of up to 20 years and subject to a fine or whipping as well, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noorhani Muhmmed Ayub while prosecuting asked no bail be offered to the accused as the offence is a non-bailable one. However, she said if the court wanted to offer bail, it should be RM100,000.

The newspaper reported that Counsel Jeremy Vinesh Anthony who appeared for the accused, pleaded for minimum bail by stating that his client is the sole breadwinner for his family, adding: “My client is also a chairman of a gurdwara sahib in Titiwangsa… so he is not a flight risk….This is also his first time being brought to court to face criminal charges.” The court set RM25,000 with one surety and fixed Dec 5 for next mention.

In an earlier report, the NST reported that a tycoon has been arrested after a family dispute he was involved in took a violent turn. The businessman allegedly masterminded a brutal attack on two lawyers at their office on Oct 19.

The attack, believed to have stemmed from the family feud, saw the lawyers being ambushed by two assailants, who had entered the law office at Publika shopping centre here on the pretext of seeking legal representation. The two assailants allegedly attacked the former judge and his associate with screwdrivers, stabbing their victims and causing one of them to suffer a shoulder fracture, the report added.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here