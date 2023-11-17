King Charles at Inter Faith Week

King Charles III at the Inter Faith Week on Nov 16, 2023 – Photo: Lambeth Palace Library, London

King Charles has joined more than 30 faith leaders at the Lambeth Palace Library to mark Inter Faith Week.

Here, he viewed an exhibition of interfaith items from its historic collection.

“These are challenging times for faith communities in the UK, particularly with the ongoing war in the Middle East. The King’s visit was a wonderful encouragement to remain united in partnership and friendship – as many people of faith are doing across the country,” said Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in a social media entry.

