Wealthy British surgeon with violent behaviour banned from treating patients for a year

A wealthy surgeon who beat his lover in their Travelodge room and bought Class A drugs on the dark web has been banned from treating patients for a year.

The 50-year-old surgeon slapped and choked the woman, pulled out clumps of her hair and threw her on the bed after he booked a room at the budget hotel in Portsmouth in the hope he would have ‘rough sex’ with her, reports The Daily Mail.

The woman, who had met him on a dating app for rich men, was said to have been left in ‘complete shock’ following the horrific sexual encounter in 2019 and fled to reception in tears with her hair in disarray and red marks on her neck.

At the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester, the surgeon was found guilty of misconduct charges relating to his violent behaviour towards the woman known only as Ms A, the British newspaper reported.

The hearing was also told the accused, a consultant in Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at Southampton General Hospital, would take unnamed Class A drugs he had purchased from the dark web for ‘most of his free time’.

The surgeon attended the £13,707-a-year Merchant Taylors School on Merseyside before graduating from Imperial College London. He was alleged to have shared illicit substances with the woman at a London hotel in January 2019, two months prior to the attack. She told him she was a ‘Champagne Charlie girl’.

