From law to education: Pamynder Kaur reflects on her journey

Transitioning from practicing law to becoming an Education Advisor at MABECS has proven to be an enriching journey. It goes to show the kind of opportunities that can arise for you if you listen to your gut and bravely take the leap. I am grateful to have landed here at MABECS as I get to assist students on a day-to-day basis whilst getting to work in a positive and uplifting environment.

If I could pick a few things to share with regards to my journey thus far, it would be the following: 1. Be kind both to others and yourself (but as Taylor Swift says, don’t forget to be clever while you are at it); 2. Your mental health should always be a priority; 3. Take the time to learn to love yourself. I am admittedly still struggling to practice these things as much as I would like, but perhaps with consistency, it can be attained.

Life’s hardships and challenges can cause us to feel overwhelmed and hopeless. I am slowly learning that the best way to navigate these adversities is to hang on to who you are (your identity) while gradually working towards personal improvement. You need to believe you deserve the best, because very simply, you do. Listen to your mind, body, and heart, and never be afraid to seek help as your mental health is crucial. You are never too young or too old to reach out if something is bothering you as nothing is too trivial. You matter and you are not alone. You WILL get through it.

We are all doing the best we can. We sometimes forget that in the midst of our very hectic lives, and as a result, can be too harsh on ourselves. It is not a competition and we all deserve a chance (or several chances) at being happy and successful. Success to each individual is going to look different and it is important to respect that. My hope is that we all find ourselves at a place in life where we are surrounded by the people we love and who love us, and that we are proud of the individuals we have become. Here is to hoping, here is to us!

