Sikh mayor Ravi Bhalla steps up to run for US Congress

The Hoboken is seeking to run for New York's 8th congressional district

Hoboken mayor Ravi Bhalla

By Asia Samachar | United States |

“I’m running. My name is Ravi Bhalla and I am running for Congress against Robert Menendez Jr. in the Democratic primary.”

Hoboken mayor Ravinder Singh Bhalla is seeking to run for New York’s 8th congressional district, a Hudson County-based seat currently held by Rep. Rob Menendez (D-Jersey City).

Ravi Bhalla, as he is popularly known, made history in 2017 when he won the Hoboken mayor election, making him the US’ only directly elected turbaned Sikh mayor.

In 2022, he won again, unopposed. In a social media entry then, he wrote: “I was sworn in today with my hand on the Gutka, a book of Sikh scriptures and spiritual hymns, as I was four years ago, with my wife, kids and extended family by my side.”

FOR MORE STORIES ON RAVI BHALLA, CLICK HERE

Real estate lender Kyle Jasey has also joined the race to become the Democrat candidate for the majority Hispanic district which includes some of the most urban areas of New Jersey, including parts of Newark and Jersey City, as well as Elizabeth.

Incumbent Robert Jacobsen Menendez Jr., a lawyer and politician serving, has served the as the congressional district since 2023. The seat was earlier won by his father, Senator Bob Menendez, who was indicted in September on federal corruption charges.

Congressman Menendez first won the 8th congressional district last year in a rout, after Hudson Democrats cleared the path for him and made sure he didn’t face any substantial opposition.

The US Constitution says you can run for Congress if you are at least 25, have been a citizen for the past seven years and live in the state — but not necessarily the district — you would represent.

Ravi, 49, was born and raised in New Jersey. He lived in a two-bedroom apartment with his parents and older brother in West Paterson, about 45 minutes outside of New York City.

He received his undergraduate education from the University of California at Berkeley, where he received a B.A. in Political Psychology. Upon graduation, he attended the London School of Economics (L.S.E.) in the United Kingdom and received a Master of Science degree in Public Administration and Public Policy. He earned a Juris Doctor Degree from Tulane Law School in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ravi is married to Navneet Kaur Patwalia Bhalla, and they have two children, Arza K. Bhalla and Shabegh S. Bhalla.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla and family – Photo: Spin

RELATED STORY:

Sikh mayor charms Hoboken, elected unopposed (Asia Samachar, 3 Jan 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here