Mithi Yaad: Ranjit Singh Sekhon (1973 – 2024)

RANJIT SINGH SEKHON

s/o Late Sardar Jajjit Singh and Late Sardarni Balbir Kaur

19.5.1973 – 18.2.2024

A year has gone by without you but your memories live on within us

Wife: Harmeet Kaur Sandhu

(d/o Late Dato Amar Singh Sandhu & Datin Amar Kor)

Son: Manraaj Singh Sekhon

Siblings, In-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends

PATH DA BHOG

9th Feb 2025, Sunday

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

10am – 12pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Contact

Dr Gurcharan Singh 017 790 9737

Parvinder Kaur Sandhu 013 665 9693

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 31 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here