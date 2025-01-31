Mithi Yaad: Ranjit Singh Sekhon (1973 – 2024)

RANJIT SINGH SEKHON
s/o Late Sardar Jajjit Singh and Late Sardarni Balbir Kaur
19.5.1973 – 18.2.2024
A year has gone by without you but your memories live on within us
Wife: Harmeet Kaur Sandhu
(d/o Late Dato Amar Singh Sandhu & Datin Amar Kor)
Son: Manraaj Singh Sekhon
Siblings, In-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends
PATH DA BHOG
9th Feb 2025, Sunday
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
10am – 12pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Contact
Dr Gurcharan Singh 017 790 9737
Parvinder Kaur Sandhu 013 665 9693
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 31 Jan 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here