MDEC taps Harjit Singh, Ganesh Kumar Bangah as directors

MDEC appoints Harjit Singh (left) and Ganesh Kumar Bangah as directors

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has appointed tax expert Harjit Singh and entrepreneur Ganesh Kumar Bangah as directors.

The government agency under the purview of the Ministry of Digital announced the appointments at its social media platforms today.

Harjit’s appointment is effective Jan 16, 2025 while Ganesh’s is effective Feb 1, 2025.

With over three decades of expertise in taxation, Harjit is an authority in corporate advisory, tax compliance, audits and investigations.

He is the founder/CEO of HSS Advisory Sdn Bhd whose core expertise includes tax services, tax audit services, as well as a wide range of corporate and management consultancy services. It caters to a diverse clientele ranging from family-owned businesses to publicly listed companies.

Harjit specialises in cross-border tax planning, GST, and SST, guiding businesses through the complexities of Malaysia’s tax frameworks. His strategic insights have enabled countless organisations to adapt to evolving tax regulations and thrive in the digital economy, according to a profile shared by the agency.

From 2004 to 2018, Harjit played a pivotal role as an adviser and tax agent at MDEC, contributing to its mission of fostering Malaysia’s digital growth.

He holds a Bachelor of Economics and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Cardiff Metropolitan University, Wales, and is a licensed tax agent under Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance. He carries the title Datuk which he received from the state of Malacca in 2011.

Harjit is also actively involved in a number of local Sikh initiatives, including helping to raise funds for the Malayan Sikhs Education Aid Fund (MSEAF).

On his part, Ganesh has been involved over 25 years as entrepreneur, investor and technology industry leader. Currently, he is the Executive Chairman at Xamble Group Limited, a publicly listed company in Australia that owns Nuffnang, one of the region’s largest influencer networks with a community of over 20,000 influencers.

The MDEC’s board of directors is led by Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, the PKR Johor chairman and MP for Ledang. The ministry is led by Gobind Singh Deo.

MDEC was established in 1996 to lead Malaysia’s digital economy. The Government has introduced Malaysia Digital as the new national strategic initiative to encourage and attract companies, talents and investment while enabling Malaysian businesses and Rakyat to play a leading part in the global digital revolution and digital economy.

Malaysia Digital is the engine that accelerates the growth of our ecosystem within the nine promoted sectors; and drive digital adoption and opportunities in digital economy via the Malaysia Digital Catalytic Programmes (PeMangkinMD) and other competitive offerings. The 9 promoted sectors are Digital Agriculture, Digital Services, Digital Cities, Digital Health, Digital Finance, Digital Trade, Digital Content, Digital Tourism and Islamic Digital Economy.

