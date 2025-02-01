Some eyes refused to meet mine

In this third and final installment, Sabah-born DR. JASBIANTE KAUR delves deeper into the challenges faced by a Sikh of mixed heritage from Sabah. Her enthusiasm for attending a Sikh camp was dampened when she came across a video criticizing her participation, as a woman, in the Amrit Sanchaar welcoming jatha. Through her experiences, she offers a glimpse into a community grappling with internal conflicts over matters of faith.

A scene from the Bundu Tuhan Samelan 1997 – 1998, held at the foot of Mt Kinabalu at Bundu Tuhan in Ranau, Sabah – Photo: Sourced by Jasbiante Kaur

The time for Samelan came and we were extremely happy. We did not know whom Waheguruji would make us meet and what would happen. Just before boarding my flight, Bhenji Sharan Kaur, whom I was blessed to meet at the Malacca Barsi, messaged me, enquiring if I’m attending the SNSM annual camp.

She asked me if I would do the seva of joining them in the Pyare to escort Guru Maharaj from Gurdwara to Samelan. It was just 40 minutes before boarding my flight. I was taken by surprise and instantly in tears. It was a sudden message, and yet another gift from Waheguruji. I said: Yes, Waheguruji, yes.

Being part of the seva in escorting Guruji was bliss beyond words. The body felt still but yet the feeling of an immense presence was felt from within. All that can be heard was Waheguru.. Waheguru.. Waheguru..Waheguru.. Waheguru..

Sarjit Singh, Gurcharan Singh Das and Darshan Singh having a chat at the Kota Kinabalu samelan in the 1990s

Samelan went by, with meeting so many beautiful souls, touching back on sanggat and catching up on lost years. Bhenji Gurprit’s katha was fire beyond words. Pauji Raja, Pauji Baldave, Veerji Sukhvinder’s voices resounded in the halls. Amrit Sanchaar was a bliss. I was not feeling well but managed to assist from outside. Standing in the Mighty Khalsa dorm [for the younger participants] listening in from behind walls was still amazing. Guru’s beautiful Light shone through.

On the final day we did the seva of escorting Guruji back to Gurdwara from the samelan grounds.

Waheguruji shielded my heart and made it aware to me only on the last day of Samelan.

It came to my attention that a viral video of me and two other bhenjis during the opening ceremony was made with the caption: “Women are not allowed to be Panj Pyare”.

My heart sank deep. Looking back to the samelan, I recalled sudden coldness in some people all of a sudden. Some eyes refused to meet mine, some backs were turned. Some fatehs were avoided and some awkward conversations ran by.

For a moment, my heart was placed in a void of emptiness. Tears ran down my cheeks.

Is there truly and invisible war on going.. one which I am lost to in time..

Have we moved from the innocence of finding love for Waheguruji and seeing His Light in everyone to figuring out who is right or wrong. Who is better or pure.

Guru Maharaj said the battle is within.

The battle drums beat high for the battle of our Kaam, Krodh, Lobh, Moh, Ahangkaar.

They don’t end, until we perish.

Is there not enough war in the world?

The War between which religion is more supreme… Until the complete annihilation of Palestine

The war between which rehat or sect is purer as we spit and throw bombs at each other.

Who amongst us is most loved by God? Who amongst us are chosen, special, blessed by God?

Place this question into the vast universe created by Him.

We are seated in a dust of a planet fighting amongst dust for dust.

Where are we placed in the vast creation of Waheguruji?

How many planets are out there …

How many types of beings are out there..

What is their religion ..what is their dharma and rehat..

What would they call Waheguruji..

Would they be loved by Him? would they be saints, chosen, blessed, gifted or enlightened?

In a blink of Waheguruji’s eyes, the entire vast creation will be obliterated and reabsorbed back into Waheguruji.

Even the sinners, murderers and animals will be reabsorbed after Waheguruji’s will is done.

Where else would we all go to?

~ “ ~

Jasbiante Kaur flipping the page of the kirtan booklet as her cousin Ravinder Kaur does kirtan at one of the Sikh camps in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, in the 1990s. Seated behind is the Kota Kinabalu Granthi, Giani Amarjit Singh. In Sabah, some call him Pitaji. Hailing from Amritsar, he was a dedicated granthi who served for more than eight years in Sabah. Speaking fluent Malay, which he picked up while in Sabah, he played a huge role in educating mixed-parentage Sikh children. He passed away about three months ago. – Photo: Supplied

In Sabah, our panth faces a deeper issue than this.

Our battle is the battle of upholding Sikhi from complete extinction

As I watch my cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, nieces, nephews being converted to Christianity and Islam

at an alarming rate.

To which we will have no more Ethnic Sikh families in Sabah in the next 40-50 years

Saadh Sanggat ji, there is only one Amritdhari Sikh woman left coming from the mixed Sabahan generation that is currently residing and living in Sabah

and she is the one writing this down.

The last Amrit Sanchaar held in Sabah was is 1999, to which Parcharak and intensive Samelan work was done 7 years prior. For the past 26 years the amount of mixed Sabahan Punjabi youth

that took Amrit is

Zero (0)

Where are we heading to in 50 years? How many Gurdwaras will we have to close down?

If we battle amongst each other in small civil wars,

In Sabah, the Christians will be open arms saying “Jesus loves you”

The Muslims will be open arms with comfort, abundance of mosques and Malay speaking spiritual speakers saying “Allah loves you”

When are we bringing the message

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji Loves you!! He walked the earth 3 times around!”

“Guru Arjan Dev Ji Loves you!! He gave his head for you to live “

“Guru Gobind Singh Ji loves you! He gave his 4 children lives for you to be Singh and Kaur today!”

Waheguruji Loves you! Waheguruji forgives you!

Aavoh Sikh Sat Gur Ki Pyareho, Gavoh Sachi Banee!

Waheguru! Waheguru! Waheguru!

In Sabah, we still need your presence, whichever rehat you may practice and come from

You never know whom your presence will inspire to walk the path of Sikhi.

My brother and sister who lovingly posted the video

If it is purpose you seek and if this purpose calls to you,

then sharpen your shasters!

Join me in the battle to save Sikhi from extinction in Sabah.

Reach out to the beautiful and loving people here that love Waheguruji and are searching for Him.

The mixed-parentage Sikh children… They need you. They need us.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji said

“Jin Prem Kio .. Tin Hi Prabh Paaiao”

“The one who loves ..That person shall meet God”

The path of Spiritual Enlightenment is still in Wahegurujis hands

“Ape Jane ape deh, Akheh se bhe kei keh

Jisno Bakhse sifat salaaho, Nanak Patshahi Patshaho”

Waheguruji ultimately decides. None can command Him.

If He chooses to make a religeonless beggar into a Saint, then what can we say about it?

What power do we have? What brains do we have to decipher what happened to the

religeonless beggar?

How Waheguruji has shaped me into walking the path of Sikhi,

By meeting Gursikhs from many walks of life.

How you, the sanggat have touched my soul and affected me

There are no words to describe my love for you

And my gratitude for your constant efforts.

If… however this love letter did not reach your heart …

and you would continue to use my head as seva in your parcharak videos…

Then my soul says this to you with tears and love, my dearest brother and my dearest sister

Let me bow in Fateh to your bright shining light

Let me wipe the floor on which you have stepped on

Let these flowing tears wash upon your loving feet one last time

as your Talwaar drops upon my neck …

By will of Waheguruji

my soul offers this head to your feet.

“Khel Khel Akhel Khelan, Ant Ko Fir Ayk “

Waheguruji is in the universe and out of the universe, He is the actor, the actress, the drama, the players. There is only ONE.

To whom Waheguruji shall make rise, shall rise

The one who falls, shall fall

What can we do about it?

Ultimately we will come home.

We will all be a speck of dust at the majestic beautiful shining feet of Waheguru.

And shall be absorbed into Him melted in Love, Embraced in Light..

There shall be Anhad everywhere and bliss beyond compare.

There is nothing to fear in Death … and everything to look forward to.

You will still hear my loud Jaikaras, Fatehs and shall continue to do Saas Saas Simran with you

With Love, From Sabah

Waheguruji Ka Khalsa Waheguruji Ki Fateh!

