What is the role of Suraj Parkash Granth?

It it more insidious that you can probably imagine. The Suraj Parkash granth permeates in many areas of a Sikh’s life. This granth, popularly read and elaborated at many gurdwaras in Panjab and elsewhere, provides many of the stories that are at the root of the understanding of Sikhi many Sikhs.

The granth author, Kavi Santokh Singh, has “reduced heroes into zeroes, and seroes into heroes,” Baldev Singh (MA) says in this edition of the Sach Di Khoj lecture series (Truth of Suraj Prakash Granth Part 103).

To our readers, if you find any interesting lines from this talk, do share. We will add to this discussion. Likewise, if there’s something you disagree, do share as well.

