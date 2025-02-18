First Mithi Yaad: Harmeet Singh (1981 – 2024)

1st Mithi Yaad Sehaj Path da Bhog

Harmeet Singh @ Alu

3.10.1981 – 15.3.2024

Parents: Dr Mehinder Singh s/o Pertap Singh & Dr Harinderjeet Kaur d/o Puran Singh

Brothers: Sanjit Singh & Harpreet Singh @ Pete

Sister-In-Law: Narinder Kaur

PATH DA BHOG

8th March 2025, Saturday

Gurdwara Sahib Taiping

10am – 12pm

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

For further information, please contact:

Sanjit Singh 012 541 0841

Harpreet Singh @ Pete 012 725 5633

Please treat this as a personal invitation

Our son/brother is in heaven for a year now but still,

we miss him like nothing else.

Alu, we hope you are smiling up there as always.

| Entry: 18 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

