First Mithi Yaad: Harmeet Singh (1981 – 2024)

1st Mithi Yaad Sehaj Path da Bhog
Harmeet Singh @ Alu
3.10.1981 – 15.3.2024
Parents: Dr Mehinder Singh s/o Pertap Singh & Dr Harinderjeet Kaur d/o Puran Singh
Brothers: Sanjit Singh & Harpreet Singh @ Pete
Sister-In-Law: Narinder Kaur
PATH DA BHOG
8th March 2025, Saturday
Gurdwara Sahib Taiping
10am – 12pm
Followed by Guru Ka Langgar
For further information, please contact:
Sanjit Singh 012 541 0841
Harpreet Singh @ Pete 012 725 5633
Our son/brother is in heaven for a year now but still,
we miss him like nothing else.
Alu, we hope you are smiling up there as always.
