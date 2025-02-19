Sardar Sarjit Singh Dhaliwal (1939 – 2024), Ex. Pos Malaysia

PEHLI BARSI SEHAJ PAATH DA PHOG

In loving memory of the late Sardar Sarjit Singh Dhaliwal (Ex. Pos Malaysia) s/o late Sardar Babu Singh Dhaliwal & late Mata Bhagwan Kaur and husband of late Sardani Mahinder Kaur @ Taj Kaur (Mindo)

(14.10.1939 – 4.3.2024)

On Sunday, 23rd February, 2025, at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang,

from 10:00am to 12:00 noon.

Deeply missed by family members, relatives and friends.

Please join us for Kirtan, Sehaj Paath Da Phog and Ardas followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

For further information kindly call

Manjit (019 – 227 7007)

Ranjit (019 – 368 1212)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 19 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

