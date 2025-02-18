First Mithi Yaad: Late Sardar Jugjet Singh Randhawa

First Mithi Yaad
In loving memory of
Late Sardar Jugjet Singh Randhawa
6.4.1968 – 14.3.2024
Tampin, Negeri Sembilan | Village: Madh, Raiya, Amritsar
Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family, a host of relatives and friends.
Parents: Late Sardar Kernail Singh and Mata Balbir Kaur (Tampin)
Wife: Jasbir Kaur Aujla d/o Late Sardar Jeeth Singh and Mata Joginder Kaur (Taping)
Children / Spouses:
Arvindeep Singh / Amarpreet Kaur
Sanjit Singh
Ranjit Singh
Baljit Singh
PATH DA BHOG
1st March 2025 (Saturday)
From 9am to 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Ulu Kelang
Followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Years will pass by without you but your love and memories live on within us.
“Always in our minds, Forever in our hearts“
Arvindeep 017 200 1817
Sanjit 016 3600 993
Ranjit 016 269 3038
| Entry: 18 Feb 2025 | Source: Family
