First Mithi Yaad: Late Sardar Jugjet Singh Randhawa

First Mithi Yaad

In loving memory of

Late Sardar Jugjet Singh Randhawa

6.4.1968 – 14.3.2024

Tampin, Negeri Sembilan | Village: Madh, Raiya, Amritsar

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family, a host of relatives and friends.

Parents: Late Sardar Kernail Singh and Mata Balbir Kaur (Tampin)

Wife: Jasbir Kaur Aujla d/o Late Sardar Jeeth Singh and Mata Joginder Kaur (Taping)

Children / Spouses:

Arvindeep Singh / Amarpreet Kaur

Sanjit Singh

Ranjit Singh

Baljit Singh

PATH DA BHOG

1st March 2025 (Saturday)

From 9am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Ulu Kelang

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Years will pass by without you but your love and memories live on within us.

“Always in our minds, Forever in our hearts“

Arvindeep 017 200 1817

Sanjit 016 3600 993

Ranjit 016 269 3038

| Entry: 18 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

