Skipping traffic for takeoff: Why one working mum flies from Penang to KL daily

Racheal Kaur: A low-cost carrier assistant manager

IN a world where work-life balance often feels like an impossible juggling act, one Malaysian woman is defying the odds. Meet Racheal Kaur, a mother of two and an assistant manager at AirAsia, who has turned her daily commute into a high-flying adventure.

Initially featured by CNA Insider on their YouTube channel, her story of flying from Penang to Kuala Lumpur every single day for work quickly went viral — and it is as inspiring as it is unconventional.

SKY-HIGH COMMUTE: TRADING TRAFFIC JAMS FOR TAKEOFFS

Racheal’s journey begins at 4am each morning. While most of us are still hitting the snooze button, she’s already up, showered, and heading to the airport.

By 5.55am, she’s settled into her seat, waiting to takeoff at 6.30am. Her flight, a short hop from Penang to Kuala Lumpur, whisks her through the morning sky in under an hour.

Landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), it’s a quick five- to seven-minute stroll to her office. By 7.45am, she’s at her desk, ready to conquer the day.

A MOTHER’S DEDICATION

But why go through all this trouble? For Racheal, it’s all about her children. As a mother of two she realised that renting an apartment in KL and only seeing her children on weekends wasn’t cutting it.

“With them growing, I feel that they need for their mother to be around more often,” she shared.

“With this arrangement, I’m able to go home every day, see them at night, and help with last-minute homework. You know kids — there’s always something last-minute!”

THE ECONOMICS OF FLYING TO WORK

What makes Racheal’s story even more fascinating is the financial logic behind her decision. Thanks to her employee discount at AirAsia, her daily round-trip flights cost just RM50, totaling RM1,100 a month.

Compare that to her previous rent in KL, which ranged from RM1,400 to RM1,500, and it’s clear why this arrangement makes sense. Her monthly food expenses were also halved — from RM600 to RM300 a month!

Living in Penang also means she only has to pay her mortgage, which is significantly lower than the cost of renting in KL. Plus, she avoids the stress of navigating KL’s traffic, which can take up to 90 minutes during rush hour.

For Racheal, the convenience and savings far outweigh the challenges of her daily flights.

