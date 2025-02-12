SI (R) 59486 Sardar Dhaljirt Singh (VAT 69 Komando)

(1955 – 2025)

Missing You Always

You never said you were leaving. You never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. In life, we loved you dearly, and in death, we love you still. In our hearts, we hold a place that only you can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone; a part of us went with you.

The day God took you home.

In loving memory of a Loving Husband, Father, Uncle, Brother, Brother in Law, a True Friend & a Devoted Sewadar

Sardar Dhaljirt Singh s/o Late Sardar Pakar Singh & Late Mata Mendar Kaur left for his heavenly abode in the early hours of 1st February 2025.

He leaves behind:

Beloved wife: Madam Suvinder Kaur d/o Charan Singh

Children:

Palvinder Jeet Singh

Prvinder Jeet Singh

Kalvvinder Jeet Singh

Nevinder Jeet Kaur

Jesbinder Jeet Kaur

His siblings, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, and friends.

Sri Sahej Paath da Bhog & Antim Ardaas

16th February 2025, Sunday

9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Wada Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh

Gone from us that smiling face,

The cheerful, pleasant ways,

The heart that won so many friends,

In bygone, happy days.

A life made beautiful by kindly deeds,

A helping hand to others in need.

To a beautiful life,

Comes a happy end.

He died as he lived,

Everyone’s friend.

| Entry: 12 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

