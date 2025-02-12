First Mithi Yaad: Sarjit Kaur Bariam Singh (1944 – 2024)

Mithi Yaad Sahej Paath Da Bhog

SARJIT KAUR D/O BARIAM SINGH

(19.4.1944 – 18.4.2024)

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband, Sardar Mahan Singh, her children, family, relatives and friends.

PATH DA BHOG

8th March 2025 (Saturday)

6.00am to 7.30am: Asa Ki Vaar

9.30a.m to 11.30a.m: Kirtan & Path da Bhog

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Your kind presence is much appreciated.

For further information, please contact: Swaran Singh at 012 – 317 2007

| Entry: 12 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

