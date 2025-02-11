Gandhi intervened to stop Dalits entry to Sikhism

Dr Ambedkar's dialogue with the Sikhs is described in details in biography of S. Atma Singh, former Punjab Minister and a prominent leader of the Akali Dal. The book suggests that the plan goes to the extent that Khalsa College was built in Mumbai in 1937 in order to provide higher education to Dalits. Former Indian MP Tarlochan Singh shares some updates.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar – Photo: WSN

By Tarlochan Singh | India |

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is acclaimed by all sections of the society as author of Independent India’s constitution. He as Chairman of the drafting committee of Indian Constitute Assembly succeeded in getting approval of all sections of the House. With the passing of time he is getting more respect and honour for his singular role at the most crucial time of Indian history.

It is well known that Dr. Ambedkar born as Dalit embraced Buddhism along with large number of Dalits in Nagpur on 14th October 1956. This decision was taken by him after having negotiations with many religious leaders starting from 1935. Earlier he tried that Dalits should become follower of Guru Nanak Dev who preached against Caste system and established Sikhism where everyone is treated as equal.

Dr. Ambedkar was always of the opinion that Schedule Caste population which was the part of the Hindus should convert themselves to some other religion where they can get proper treatment and respect in the society.

BIOGRAPHY OF ATMA SINGH

I have recently read the biography of S. Atma Singh, former Punjab Minister and a prominent leader of the Akali Dal written by Dr. Harvinder Singh Khalsa. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s dialogue with the Sikhs has been described in details to the extent that in order to provide higher education to Dalits, Khalsa College was built in Mumbai in 1937 on the request of Dr. Ambedkar. S. Atma Singh was then on the staff of Nankana Sahib Gurdwara Committee and S. Narayan Singh was the Manager.

In January 1936, a delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Management Committee led by S. Narayan Singh went to Mumbai and had talks with Dr. Ambedkar and the representatives of the various Schedule Castes communities like Muhar, Mang, Chamar and Bhangi etc. They carried literature on Sikhism and also a tract in Marathi language. A big gathering of the Schedule Castes communities was held in Pune on 11 January 1936 and the Gurdwara Committee arranged there a proper Langar. People sat in rows and enjoyed the food. The Sikhs who were serving there were mostly from the Backward Classes. This created a great impact on everyone.

On 13 April 1936, the Sarbhind Sikh Mission was established to propagate the philosophy of Guru Nanak in the country. An impressive conference was organised in Amritsar which was attended by Dr. Ambedkar and leaders of various Dalit communities. Bawa Harikishan Singh gave a speech in English. The visitors were astonished to see that people irrespective of caste and creed were sitting together in Golden Temple. Dr. Ambedkar at that time had relinquished the post of Principal of Law College, Mumbai.

Later on Dr. Ambedkar sent many of his associates to Amritsar who stayed there for many days. On Ambedkar’s demand, to provide education facilities to weaker sections it was decided to open a Khalsa College in Mumbai for which the entire expenses were to be borne by the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara Committee. S. Kehar Singh, Head Master was made Incharge of this project and S. Atma Singh was appointed Manager. Dr. Ambedkar selected a place in Matunga where a 2742 square yards plot was purchased at the rate six rupees per yard. S. Gurdit Singh Sethi, President of Gurdwara Singh Sabha Mumbai also provided help.

As per the book Dr. Ambedkar had taken Rs. 5000 from S. Kehar Singh for a foreign trip. Dr. Ambedkar brought a design of a German educational institution for the College building. Dr. Ambedkar used to visit the site every third day to see the progress of the works and gave necessary suggestions. Laboratories furniture, library etc. were purchased as per his advice. A printing press was also installed for a newspaper “Janta” published by Ambedkar. The classes in the college were started on 20 June 1937 and S. Kashmira Singh was appointed the first Principal.

PUSHBACK

At that time, there was a stir all over the country about the possibility of the crores of Schedule Caste Hindus adopting Sikhism. To shelve this move, leading Hindu millioners and many Hindu organizations came forward. Even Mahatma Gandhi the leader of the Congress Party came forward for the safeguards of Hindu population.

I have read a book “Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi” by Dr. Chanda Chatterjee, a Professor in Santi Niketan University which contains a letter from Sh. Mahadev Secretary to Mahatma Gandhi addressed to Sh. Rabindernath Tagore. This letter was written on 20 December 1936 from Wardha headquarter of Mahatma Gandhi.

Wrote Mahadev: “A number of people have been quoting your opinion on the question of the conversion of Harijans to Sikhism in support of their own contention that to embrace Sikhism is the only way to retain Hindu Culture and yet renounce Hinduism. Bapu could not believe that you could ever have given your assent to a proposition like this. I need not bother you with the political aspect of the question, for the very insistence on conversion to Sikhism must take a political colour, for the converts will vote not as Hindus but as Sikhs! This political motive vitiates the whole question. Would you mind setting out your considered opinion on the matter?”

Gurudev Rabindernath Tagore sent a lengthy reply to him from Santi Niketan on 4th Jan. 1937. “ Hinduism is a just a way of life but it divides society into so many graded groups and those at the bottom are made to feel themselves as less than human. It was indeed a great day not only for the whole of Indian Sikhs but also for the whole of India when Guru Gobind Singh, defying the age long convention of the Hindu Society, made his followers one, by breaking down all barriers of caste and thereby made them free to inherit the true blessings of a self-respecting manhood. Sikhism has a brave message to the people and it has a noble record.” Wrote Tagore.

PLANS POSTPONED

With the efforts of Mahatma Gandhi and others Hindu leaders the whole plan of Dr. Ambedkar had to be postponed. A new Harijan organisation was formed which issued statements against conversion. A deputation of the Sikh leaders met Dr. Ambedkar on 23rd May 1937 and he disclosed to them all the difficulties and his helplessness to take any further action. He clearly mentioned that not large scale Harijans but a few will go with him. The deputationists consisting of Bawa Harikshan Singh, Kashmira Singh Principal, Matar Sujan Singh Sarhali, Jathedar Teja Singh Akrapuri and Ishar Singh Majhael understood the compulsion of Dr. Ambedkar. They decided that Khalsa College, Mumbai would continue without any change. The College is functioning since then and has served the people of Maharashtra especially the Harijans and Minorities.

Dr. Ambedkar remained active but did not join any political movement. He was one of the most prominent legal consultants of the country. His services for utilized by Gandhi and Nehru when the first interim Government was formed in 1946 and he was made Law Minister. He continued with his mission to help the downtrodden Dalits and remained firm of his opinion to advise them to adopt some other religion. This dream became a reality on 14th October 1956 when he along with them embraced Buddhism.

Tarlochan Singh, a former Indian MP and Press Secretary of Indian President Giani Zail Singh, continues to keep abreast with the on-goings of the Sikh community in India and abroad

RELATED STORY:

(Asia Samachar, x 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here