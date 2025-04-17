Baghwan Singh Bal (1970 – 2025), Sentul

Baghwan Singh Bal s/o Late Sawarn Singh Bal
(30.9.1970 – 17.4.2025)
With deep sadness, we announce the passing of BAGHWAN SINGH BAL s/o LATE SAWARN SINGH BAL — our beloved son, brother, father, brother in law and uncle on 17 April 2025.
Village: Batala; District: Amritsar
Lovingly remembered and forever cherished by:
Mother: Nirmal Kaur Rai d/o Tara Singh (Sentul)
Brothers / Spouses:
Late Gurcharan Singh Bal / Kamaljit Kaur
Prithpal Singh Bal / Kushinder Kaur
Simren Singh Bal / Sheetal Kaur
Teeraj Singh Bal / Rasvinder Kaur
Daughters:
Esleen Kaur Bal
Ulycia Kaur Bal
And Cherished by: Shing Nyuk Tsui
Nephews / Nieces:
Jaskeeratpal Kaur Bal
Rajveer Singh Bal
Samarpal Singh Bal
Samara Kaur Bal
Divjoth Heer Kaur Bal
Programme as follows:
VISITATION
17 April 2025 (Thursday)
4pm onwards visitation at residence:
Block C-3A-1 Pelangi Condominium Sentul, No. 1 Jalan Pelangi 9, Taman Pelangi Sentul 51000 Kuala Lumpur.
LAST RITES
18 April 2025 (Friday)
10.00am: Wake at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL
12.15pm: Cortege leaves Gurdwara
1.00pm onwards: Last respects at Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
3.00pm: Saskaar (cremation)
For more details, please contact :
Teeraj: 017 – 622 2884
Prithpal : 012 – 932 7071
Rajwin: 014 – 577 7737
