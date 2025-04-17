Baghwan Singh Bal (1970 – 2025), Sentul

Baghwan Singh Bal s/o Late Sawarn Singh Bal

(30.9.1970 – 17.4.2025)

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of BAGHWAN SINGH BAL s/o LATE SAWARN SINGH BAL — our beloved son, brother, father, brother in law and uncle on 17 April 2025.

Village: Batala; District: Amritsar

Lovingly remembered and forever cherished by:

Mother: Nirmal Kaur Rai d/o Tara Singh (Sentul)

Brothers / Spouses:

Late Gurcharan Singh Bal / Kamaljit Kaur

Prithpal Singh Bal / Kushinder Kaur

Simren Singh Bal / Sheetal Kaur

Teeraj Singh Bal / Rasvinder Kaur

Daughters:

Esleen Kaur Bal

Ulycia Kaur Bal

And Cherished by: Shing Nyuk Tsui

Nephews / Nieces:

Jaskeeratpal Kaur Bal

Rajveer Singh Bal

Samarpal Singh Bal

Samara Kaur Bal

Divjoth Heer Kaur Bal

Programme as follows:

VISITATION

17 April 2025 (Thursday)

4pm onwards visitation at residence:

Block C-3A-1 Pelangi Condominium Sentul, No. 1 Jalan Pelangi 9, Taman Pelangi Sentul 51000 Kuala Lumpur.

LAST RITES

18 April 2025 (Friday)

10.00am: Wake at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL

12.15pm: Cortege leaves Gurdwara

1.00pm onwards: Last respects at Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

3.00pm: Saskaar (cremation)

For more details, please contact :

Teeraj: 017 – 622 2884

Prithpal : 012 – 932 7071

Rajwin: 014 – 577 7737

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 17 April 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here