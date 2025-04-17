A must-attend seminar series to understand Gurbani

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

One of the fundamental gifts from the Sikh Gurus is the Shabad, as contained in the Guru Granth Sahib. It is called Gurbani.

Most Sikhs find it tough to understand Gurbani. They usually resort to translations. The English translations, while helpful, are not entirely accurate. In fact, some translations have been found to be faulty, providing meanings that convey the exact opposite to what the Sikh Gurus were trying to say.

So, how can Sikhs help themselves to understand Gurbani better?

Help is here. Sikhi exponent and author Dr Karminder Singh Dhillon will be conducting a series of eight seminars, on Sundays, beginning April 27. They will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Subang (seminar room) from 5pm to 7pm. It is free, with Guru ka Langgar made available the end.

It is entitled ‘Understanding Gurbani by Yourself for Yourself – Season 2’. The first season can be viewed here.

You can start here: Understanding Gurbani Part 1/8: Crossing Over

The unique thing about this seminar series is the ample opportunities to ask questions. This is evident from the first season where particpants were able to raise queries and challenge the speaker on what he had presented.

“Dr Karminder had presented Gurbani in a clear and coherent manner. I only wish we I had such exposure to understanding Gurbani in my early years. Gurbani now makes so much more sense. I can apply its learnings in my day-to-day life,” one participant from the first season told Asia Samachar.

Karminder is the author of The Hijacking of Sikhi and 10 other books on Sikhi. He is also Chief Editor the Sikh Bulletin, director of the Sikhi Vichar Forum and chairs the Religious Affairs Committee of the Global Sikh Council (GSC).

Season Two will cover the following topics:

Why The Need To Understand Gurbani By Yourself

The Use Of Poetic Structure, Idiomatic Language, Proverbs, Sayings And Metaphors In Gurbani

Understanding The Notion Of Redefining Within Gurbani

Understanding The Concepts Of Gurbani

UNDERSTANDING GURBANI BY YOURSELF FOR YOURSELF, SEASON 2

Seminar 1: (Sunday, 27/4/2025, 5-7 PM): Why The Need To Understand Gurbani By Yourself

Seminar 2 (Sunday, 4/5/2025, 5-7 PM): The Use Of Poetic Structure, Idiomatic Language, Proverbs, Sayings And Metaphors In Gurbani (Part 1)

Seminar 3 (Sunday, 11/5/2025, 5-7 PM): Continued, Part 2

Seminar 4 (Sunday, 18/5/2025, 5-7 PM): Continued, Part 3

Seminar 5 (Sunday, 25/5//2025, 5-7 PM): Understanding The Notion Of Redefining Within Gurbani

Seminar 6 (Sunday, 1/6/2025, 5-7 PM): Understanding The Concepts Of Gurbani Part 1

Seminar 7 (Sunday, 8/6/2025, 5-7 PM): Continued, Part 2

Seminar 8 (Sunday, 15/6/2024, 5-7 PM): Continued, Part 3

Those interested to join the seminar can register sending their names and telephone numbers via Whatsapp to Pritam Singh (016-216-2474) and Kiranjeet Kaur (012-668-4505).

UNDERSTANDING GURBANI BY YOURSELF FOR YOURSELF, SEASON 2 by Karminder Singh Dhillon

