Johor state provides RM1m to gurdwaras and Sikh organisations

MB Johor Onn Hafiz Ghazi at Vaisakhi 2025 hi tea hosted by Johor Gurdwaras and NGOs

The Johor state government has pledged RM1.525 million in annual and special funding to six gurdwaras, Punjabi language education and three state organisations.

On top of that, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar – the Sultan of Johor and the current King of Malaysia – made a personal gift of RM20,000 to each of the six gurdwaras in the state. Two Sikh individuals also gave a total of RM80,000 to be equally divided among the gurdwaras.

The breakdown of the state annual funding is as follows: RM200,000 for Johor Punjabi School Education, RM150,000 for Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru (GSBJ), RM75,000 each to GS Kluang, GS Batu Pahat, GS Muar, GS Pontian and GS Segamat as well as RM100,000 each to Johor Sikh Sports Council, Malaysian Sikh Union (Johor Branch) and Johor Sikh Association.

MB Johor Onn Hafiz Ghazi with the Johor Sikh netball team at the Vaisakhi 2025 hi tea hosted by Johor Gurdwaras and NGOs

The state had also announced special funding of RM250,000 each to the gurdwaras in Johor Bahru and Pontian.

At a Vaiskahi event last week (April 9), Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi thanked the Sikh community for opening its doors to flood victims in the recent flooding incident, an act that he said amplified the Bangsa Johor concept.

He said the State government has always recognised the contributions of all communities, including the Sikh community, in shaping the social and economic landscape of the state of Johor.

Avinderjit Singh (3rd from left) handing a momento to MB Johor Onn Hafiz Ghazi at the Vaisakhi 2025 hi tea hosted by Johor Gurdwaras and NGOs, flanked by (L-R) Savinder Singh from Kluang, Manjeet Singh Bhail (JB), Dr Sarjit Singh (GSJB president) and Tell Singh (organising chairman).

“This is the State Government’s commitment to ensure that no community is marginalised in the development process, and that every level of society is given the space to grow and continue to contribute to the well-being of the state,” he said in an update at his social media platform.

The event, hosted by Johor Gurdwaras and NGOs, was led by Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation managing trustee Avinderjit Singh.

