10 qualities of a modern Sikh parcharak

By Manjit Kaur | Opinion |

We’re living in a time of rapid change. The rise of the internet, smartphones and global connectivity has transformed how people think about faith and community. Traditional religious authority is weakening, and while storytelling remains central to human culture, increasing levels of education mean many people now value scientific reasoning over blind faith.

For many young Sikhs—especially those born and raised outside India—the Gurdwara feels increasingly distant. With their secular and rational outlook, many find that traditional forms of preaching, often delivered by parcharaks (preachers) trained in seminaries (deras) in India, hold little relevance to their lives. If we want Sikh Parchar to remain meaningful, we need to radically rethink what it means to be a Sikh parcharak today.

Here are 10 qualities that I believe are essential for the modern Sikh parcharak. As you read through them, ask yourself: how many of these qualities are present in the Gianis or travelling preachers who visit your local Gurdwara?

Rooted in Gurbani

Too many Parcharaks rely solely on rote learning. While they may be skilled in reciting Gurbani or telling Sakhis, they often struggle to connect these teachings to the realities of modern life. A true Parcharak must internalise the wisdom of Guru Granth Sahib—not just recite it. This means living the values of humility (nimrata), compassion (daya), and truth (sat), not just speaking about them. Today’s youth can spot hypocrisy a mile away—they’re not looking for moral lectures but for genuine role models.

Rational Thinking

Guru Nanak openly challenged superstition, ritualism and blind faith. He encouraged critical thinking and dialogue. In the same spirit, today’s parcharaks should be comfortable engaging with difficult questions and should be able to communicate ideas through logic and reason. They must show that Sikhi is not opposed to science but celebrates curiosity, reflection, and a sense of awe at the natural world (kudrat). They should also be able to distinguish clearly between myths, which have their purpose, and reality and help others do the same.

Generational Sensitivity

Young people today are grappling with issues like mental health, identity, climate change and social justice. A modern parcharak must be able to understand and speak to these concerns. That means being fluent not just in Punjabi and English, but also in the language and cultural references of the local context. Guru Nanak’s message is for all of humanity not just Punjabis and our Parcharaks should reflect that.

Digital Fluency

Today’s youth live online. To connect with them, parcharaks need to use social media, not just to keep up with trends or promote themselves, but to present Sikh values in engaging and accessible ways.

Non-Judgmental Attitude

Many people, especially the younger generation, feel judged at Gurdwaras, particularly around issues of gender, caste, race, or personal lifestyle. A good parcharak must be inclusive and compassionate. They should embody the Sikh principle of Sarbat da Bhalla—working for the well-being of all—and meet people where they are, offering support and compassion instead of condemnation.

Worldly Awareness

We live in an increasingly diverse and interconnected world. Parcharaks must be capable of engaging in interfaith dialogue and understanding other worldviews. This requires a deep knowledge of Sikh values and the ability to respectfully communicate them. In today’s society, it’s dialogue, not dogma that opens hearts and minds.

Critical Thinking

Young people crave honesty and transparency. They don’t want fairy tales; they want the truth. A good parcharak should have a clear and well-researched understanding of Sikh history, free from exaggeration or glorification. They should encourage the Sangat to read, reflect, and engage critically with Sikh texts, history, and philosophy. After all the literal meaning of a Sikh is to be a learner and to engage in Gurbani Vichar (thinking)

Commitment to Social Justice

Sikhi is a faith of action. Parcharaks should not only talk about the historical legacy of seva and sacrifice, they should be active in causes that matter today, such as, fighting poverty, standing up for human rights, addressing climate change, and supporting local communities. This is how spirituality becomes meaningful and alive.

Mentorship and Emotional Intelligence

A parcharak should not only preach but also listen. Many young people need guidance, not from someone lecturing from a stage, but from someone who will walk beside them. Emotional intelligence, the ability to empathise, uplift, and genuinely care, is more important now than ever in a world full of anxiety, loneliness, and identity struggles.

Lifelong Learning

Lastly, a Sikh parcharak must remain a student. Guru Nanak described himself as a seeker, and modern Parcharaks should follow that example. They should constantly learn from Gurbani, from Sangat, from books, from experience, and from Simran. This humility and openness will keep the Parcharak grounded and spiritually alive.

Final Thoughts

The Sikh parcharak of the 21st century must be more than a religious speaker; they must be a guide, a thinker, a community leader, and above all, an example. If we want our Gurdwaras to thrive and our youth to reconnect with Sikhi, we need preachers who are rooted in the Guru’s message and who understand the world their audience is living in. The question is: are we ready to embrace this transformation?

Manjit Kaur, a UK-based therapist and counsellor, is a presenter at the 1 Show Live at Panjab Broadcasting Channel, UK. She can be contacted via email at manjitkaur1show@gmail.com

