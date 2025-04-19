Sukhdev Singh (1938 – 2025), Taman Midah (formerly Kg. Ketari, Bentong)

Sukhdev Singh s/o Kartar Singh

30.6.1938 – 18.4.2025

Taman Midah (formerly Kg. Ketari, Bentong)

Village: Bhadaur

Sadly missed and dearly remembered by his beloved.

Wife: Kerpal Kaur A/P Gurchan Singh “Singa” (The Lion of Malaya)

Children / Spouses:

Suraya Roop Kennedy / Late Dennis Vincent Kennedy

Paul Jit Singh Sidhu

Sanjit Singh Sidhu / Aarti Dhillon

Grandchildren:

Anisha Soni Bhadshah Kaur Gill / Amitdeep Singh Sandhu

Saberah Sonia / Oliver Ashley Lai

Safirah Sonia

Great Grandchildren:

Aryandeep Singh Sandhu

Arjandeep Singh Sandhu

Savannah Sonia

Saharrah Sonia

Dearest Helper: Leah

Wake will be held at the residence at 176, Jalan Midah Besar, Taman Midah, Jalan Cheras, KL on 19th April 2025, Saturday, until 1.30pm

LAST RITES

20th April 2025, Sunday

1.30pm: Cortège leaves from residence

2.00pm: Wake at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

3.00pm: Saskaar (cremation)

AKHAND PATH

25 April (Friday) to 27 April (Sunday) at residence

Akhand path arambh (starting) at 8am, 25 April

Akhand path end at 8am, 27 April

PATH DA BHOG

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Kampung Pandan, KL

27 April (Sunday), 9.30 – 11.30am

Kirtaan Daarbar followed by Sehaj Path Da Bhog and Antim Aardas followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Contact:

Anisha +6012 701 1079

Sanjit +65 850 26198 (Whatsapp)

| Entry: 19 April 2025 | Source: Family

