Sukhdev Singh (1938 – 2025), Taman Midah (formerly Kg. Ketari, Bentong)

Sukhdev Singh s/o Kartar Singh
30.6.1938 – 18.4.2025
Taman Midah (formerly Kg. Ketari, Bentong)
Village: Bhadaur
Sadly missed and dearly remembered by his beloved.
Wife: Kerpal Kaur A/P Gurchan Singh “Singa” (The Lion of Malaya)
Children / Spouses:
Suraya Roop Kennedy / Late Dennis Vincent Kennedy
Paul Jit Singh Sidhu
Sanjit Singh Sidhu / Aarti Dhillon
Grandchildren:
Anisha Soni Bhadshah Kaur Gill / Amitdeep Singh Sandhu
Saberah Sonia / Oliver Ashley Lai
Safirah Sonia
Great Grandchildren:
Aryandeep Singh Sandhu
Arjandeep Singh Sandhu
Savannah Sonia
Saharrah Sonia
Dearest Helper: Leah
Wake will be held at the residence at 176, Jalan Midah Besar, Taman Midah, Jalan Cheras, KL on 19th April 2025, Saturday, until 1.30pm
LAST RITES
20th April 2025, Sunday
1.30pm: Cortège leaves from residence
2.00pm: Wake at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
3.00pm: Saskaar (cremation)
AKHAND PATH
25 April (Friday) to 27 April (Sunday) at residence
Akhand path arambh (starting) at 8am, 25 April
Akhand path end at 8am, 27 April
PATH DA BHOG
Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Kampung Pandan, KL
27 April (Sunday), 9.30 – 11.30am
Kirtaan Daarbar followed by Sehaj Path Da Bhog and Antim Aardas followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Contact:
Anisha +6012 701 1079
Sanjit +65 850 26198 (Whatsapp)
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 19 April 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here