When my family lost a loved one, the Sikh community surrounded us — not with words, but with actions

Kaur Singh (left) and family members of deceased on a boat at Port Klang, Selangor, to immerse final remains of their loved ones – Photo: B.S. Bains

In an age where the world often races forward, pausing little for the silent grief of others, the Sikh principle of Seva — selfless service — stands as one of humanity’s most powerful and enduring expressions of kindness. Rooted deeply in the teachings of Guru Nanak, Seva is not simply an act of charity; it is a sacred duty, a way of life, and a reflection of the profound belief that all human beings are equal, connected, and deserving of dignity.

While Seva is woven into the daily lives of Sikhs through community kitchens (Langar), acts of kindness, and support for the less fortunate, its most profound expression often reveals itself during life’s most fragile moments: the loss of a loved one.

A Personal Encounter with Grace

Recently, I had the humbling experience of witnessing the full depth of this tradition firsthand. When my family faced the heartbreaking and sudden loss of a beloved member, the Sikh community surrounded us — not with words, but with actions.

From the moment the news of the passing reached the community, an extraordinary wave of compassion unfolded. Volunteers, with no expectation of acknowledgment or reward, stepped forward to carry the emotional and practical burdens that, in times of grief, can feel overwhelming. Whether it was arranging transport, managing logistics, or offering quiet companionship, they carried out each task with grace, empathy, and unspoken strength.

The Community’s Role: When Grief Meets Seva

The commitment of the Sikh community goes far beyond expressions of sympathy. It is a structured, collective response rooted in compassion and anchored by a deep understanding of human dignity.

When a death occurs, the community ensures that the bereaved are never left to navigate their sorrow alone. Dedicated volunteers assist families at every step — from transferring the deceased with dignity from the mortuary, to preparing the body for its final rites, and ensuring that the last journey is marked by respect and reverence.

Equally touching is the care extended through thoughtfully maintained spaces like the Shamshan Bhoomi (cremation ground) where every element, from preparation to prayer, is handled with profound sensitivity. The setting itself is prepared to offer peace to the family — a place not of finality, but of farewell with grace.

Unsung Heroes of Seva

Within this vast and humble network of volunteers, some individuals stand out as shining examples of human empathy.

One such individual is Mr. Malkit Singh — a quiet pillar of strength whose unwavering commitment to helping grieving families often sees him present from the earliest moment to the final farewell. His is not the loud presence of a leader, but the steady presence of a friend who knows that sometimes, words are unnecessary — only actions speak.

In Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, the selfless contributions of Mr. Harpal Singh and his team reflect the same spirit. Known for his extraordinary patience and quiet compassion, Mr. Harpal ensures that the Gurdwara’s hearse is always ready, personally overseeing the dignified transfer of the deceased from hospital to their resting place — regardless of time, distance, or circumstance.

Equally deserving of respect is the Sentul Gurdwara’s past committee, whose foresight and deep sense of duty led to the wise investment in a dedicated vehicle, ensuring that families in moments of loss would not have to bear the added burden of transport arrangements.

In Port Klang, another inspiring chapter of this spirit is written by Mr. Amarjit Singh, along with Mr. Kaur Singh, Ravinder Singh Gill, Ragbir Singh, and other anonymous volunteers. They provide support not only during the funeral but also during the sacred ritual of sea immersion of ashes, awaiting and guiding the arrival of the entourage in humility, arranging boats, covering expenses from their own pockets, and later ensuring the bereaved are hosted with warmth and care at Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang — where simple, heartfelt meals featuring pronthas and their signature chutney become a quiet symbol of solidarity and love.

A Universal Lesson in Humanity

Witnessing this network of compassion in action left me profoundly moved and deeply reflective. In moments of unspeakable loss, the Sikh community’s commitment to Seva stands as a shining example of humanity at its best.

In a world increasingly defined by individualism and haste, where silent grief often goes unnoticed, these selfless acts remind us of the power of human connection. They teach us that even the smallest act of kindness — a steady hand on a grieving shoulder, a warm meal offered in silence, or a helping hand in the logistics of loss — can bring light to the darkest of times.

A cremation at the Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematoriuum in Kuala Lumpur. Malkith Singh is seen at the far right – Photo: Asia Samachar

The actions of individuals like Mr. Malkit Singh, Mr. Harpal Singh, the Sentul Gurdwara Sahib Committee,Mr. Amarjit Singh at Port Klang Gurdwara Sahib and the countless unnamed volunteers are proof that service is not measured in grand gestures, but in the quiet willingness to stand with another human being when the world feels at its most fragile.

A Closing Reflection: The Enduring Legacy of Seva

Seva is more than a tradition. It is a living, breathing example of what it means to be truly human. It is the bridge between one heart and another, between sorrow and solace, between isolation and community.

May this sacred spirit of selfless giving continue to inspire all of us — across faiths, cultures, and borders — to extend our hands and hearts to those in need, reminding us that the real strength of any community is measured not in its buildings or wealth, but in its capacity for compassion.

And may the memory of those who serve silently, without expectation of recognition, be cherished as lasting examples of kindness — the quiet heroes who teach us that the greatest human offering is simply to be there for one another.

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics.

