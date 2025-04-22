Sikh girl captains England U16 girls’ team

Sareet Kaur Binning captains England U16 girls’ team against France on April 17, 2025 – Photo: Sareet social media

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Sareet Kaur Binning, a rising talent from Wolves Women FC, took a huge leap in her budding footballing career when she was chosen to captain the England U16 girls’ team in an international fixture against France.

“My first experience of an international tournament with England U16’s….Proud and privileged for the opportunity to captain the team. An amazing experience with special people. Grateful to my family, coaches and everyone else for the support,” she shared on the social media.

France won 3-0 in the game on April 17.

