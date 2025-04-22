The Vibrating Universe: Sikh metaphysics and String Theory

By Gurnam Singh | Opinion |

In both Sikh metaphysics and modern theoretical physics, the fabric of reality is understood not as inert matter, but as a vibrating, resonant presence that gives rise to all phenomena. Though Sikhi and Quantum Physics have their own unique language, one spiritual, the other scientific, there is a remarkable convergence in their conception of a universe created and sustained by sound and vibration.

Central to Sikh spirituality is the concept of Shabad (ਸ਼ਬਦ), or Divine Sound, as the primal creative force. This Shabad is not merely a linguistic expression; it is Naad (ਨਾਦ), a metaphysical vibration from which all existence flows. The Guru is the embodiment of this Divine Word, and through attunement to the Shabad, the seeker aligns their consciousness or Surat or ਸੁਰਤਿ with the Infinite.

Consider Guru Nanak’s response to that Sidh Yogi’s when they enquired who was his Guru:

“ਸਬਦੁ ਗੁਰੂ ਸੁਰਤਿ ਧੁਨਿ ਚੇਲਾ ॥”

The Shabad is the Guru; the attention focused on the sound-current is the disciple.” (Guru Granth Sahib, p 943)

This triad of Shabad (Word), Dhun (Melody/Beat), and Surat (Consciousness) articulates a mystical relationship between creation, perception, and realisation. The Divine is accessed not only through sargun saroop (physical realm), but through the nirgun saroop (unseen realm) constituting vibrational awareness. This arises out of meditation, stillness and deep listening. As Guru Nanak utters:

“ਧੁਨਿ ਮਹਿ ਧਿਆਨੁ ਧਿਆਨ ਮਹਿ ਜਾਨਿਆ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਅਕਥ ਕਹਾਨੀ ॥੩॥”

“The meditation is in the music, and knowledge is in meditation. Become Gurmukh, and speak the Unspoken Speech” (GGS, p 879)

Within Sikh thought, therefore, the cosmos is imbued with sacred vibration. Accordingly, the Divine is understood as both creator and creation, or if you like, source and sound, permeating all with subtle resonance.

In a remarkably parallel register, the theoretical physicist Michio Kaku, a pioneer in string theory, presents a view of the universe that resonates deeply with Sikh metaphysics. He writes:

“In string theory, all particles are vibrations on a tiny rubber band; physics is the harmonies on the string; chemistry is the melodies we play on vibrating strings; the universe is a symphony of strings, and the ‘Mind of God’ is cosmic music resonating in 11-dimensional hyperspace.”

String theory posits that the fundamental units of matter are not particles, but tiny vibrating strings whose frequency and tension determine the properties of all forces and forms. These “cosmic strings” are the underlying music of existence—a symphony from which the known universe arises.

When Kaku talks about the “Mind of God” he is referring to a cosmic orchestration, which resonates with the Sikh vision of the Shabad as the creative intelligence of the universe. Just as Sikh scripture speaks of Divine vibration as the origin and sustainer of life, string theory envisions the universe as an elegant resonance across multidimensional space.

This shared view suggests that the deepest truths may transcend the boundaries between science and spirituality. Where Sikhi calls the seeker to tune the Surat to the Dhun of the Shabad, string theory urges us to listen for the fundamental harmonies of matter itself. Both speak of Oneness, not as doctrine, but as the music behind existence.

