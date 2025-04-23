Mdm Harjeet Kaur (Guddi) (1955 – 2025)

Mdm Harjeet Kaur (Guddi) d/o Late Giani Maha Singh Ji
23.9.1955 – 22.4.2025
Husband: Late Indrajit Singh Khosa
Children: Rajinderjit Singh Khosa @ Rajey
Brother: Jaswant Singh @ Santey
Sister: Serjit Kaur @ Goga
PATH DA BHOG
3rd May 2025, Saturday
10am – 12noon
Sungai Besi Gurdwara @ Shapa, KL
Contact: Rajey 016 331 5291
A very humble human and extremely beautiful soul.
Together, we’ll reflect, remember, and pray for peace.
| Entry: 23 April 2025 | Source: Family
