Mdm Harjeet Kaur (Guddi) (1955 – 2025)

Mdm Harjeet Kaur (Guddi) d/o Late Giani Maha Singh Ji

23.9.1955 – 22.4.2025

Husband: Late Indrajit Singh Khosa

Children: Rajinderjit Singh Khosa @ Rajey

Brother: Jaswant Singh @ Santey

Sister: Serjit Kaur @ Goga

PATH DA BHOG

3rd May 2025, Saturday

10am – 12noon

Sungai Besi Gurdwara @ Shapa, KL

Contact: Rajey 016 331 5291

A very humble human and extremely beautiful soul.

Together, we’ll reflect, remember, and pray for peace.

| Entry: 23 April 2025 | Source: Family

