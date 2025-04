Mata Jeet Kaur (1930 – 2025)

JEET KAUR

18.1.1930 – 23.4.2025

Village: Sarai Kham, Nakodar

Husband: Late Jaswant Singh

Children / Spouse:

Amrik Singh / Sukhwinder Kaur

Jasbir Kaur / Sukhbeer Singh

late Nashathar Kaur / Sukhdave singh

Karamjit Kaur / Surinder Singh

Dr Charanjeet Singh / Ranmeet Kaur Nagreh

LAST RITES

24 April 2025, Thursday

Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

9.30am – 11.45 am: Wake

12.00pm: Cremation (saskaar)

PATH DA BHOG

1 May 2025, Thursday

10 am to 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Ulu Kelang

Dr Charanjeet Singh (012 220 5749)

Jasbir Kaur (012 695 6938)

Entry: 23 April 2025 | Source: Family

