Mata Balbir Kaur w/o Late Sardar Jenal Singh (Port Dickson)

MATA BALBIR KAUR

It is with a heavy heart and sadness to inform you Mata Balbir Kaur w/o Late Sardar Jenal Singh has passed away peacefully on 24th April 2025

LAST RITES

25th April 2025 (Friday)

11:00am: Sukhmani Sahib at residence (No 3, Taman Lukut Permai, Kampung Kuala Lukut, 71000, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan)

1:15pm: Cortège leaving residence

2:00pm: Cremation at Jalan Sua Betong Crematorium Port Dickson

PATH DA BHOG

10th May 2025, Saturday, 10am to 12pm

Gurdwara Saheb Port Dickson

Sarjeet @ Ladi 019 – 931 4861

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 24 April 2025 | Source: Family

