In Loving Memory
Mukhtiar Singh
(1931 – 2025)
Petaling Jaya
Passed away peacefully on 25th April 2025
Age: 94
Beloved wife: Mdm Bajan Kaur (Bibi)
Children / Spouses:
Sawindar Kaur / Late Kolwant Singh
Malkit Singh
Late Ajmer Singh
Ranjit Kaur / Shan
Will be dearly missed by his beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.
FUNERAL DETAILS
Saturday, 26th April 2025
Wake from 9.30 am to 11.45am
Saskaar at 12.00 noon at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 4th May 2025, 10am – 12 noon
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Contact:
Malkit – 017 773 3886
Ranjit – 012 677 3752
He will forever live in our hearts.
We will miss him dearly.
| Entry: 25 April 2025 | Source: Family
