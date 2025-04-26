In Loving Memory

Mukhtiar Singh

(1931 – 2025)

Petaling Jaya

Passed away peacefully on 25th April 2025

Age: 94

Beloved wife: Mdm Bajan Kaur (Bibi)

Children / Spouses:

Sawindar Kaur / Late Kolwant Singh

Malkit Singh

Late Ajmer Singh

Ranjit Kaur / Shan

Will be dearly missed by his beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

FUNERAL DETAILS

Saturday, 26th April 2025

Wake from 9.30 am to 11.45am

Saskaar at 12.00 noon at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 4th May 2025, 10am – 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Malkit – 017 773 3886

Ranjit – 012 677 3752

He will forever live in our hearts.

We will miss him dearly.

Entry: 25 April 2025

