Madam Malkiat Kaur (1955 – 2025), Teluk Intan, Perak

MADAM MALKIAT KAUR

d/o Late Sdr Sukhdev Singh & Late Mdm Subhadra (New Delhi)

1.1.1955 – 25.4.2025

Waheguruji saw you getting tired after a long & tough battle

So he wrapped his arms around you

And whispered ‘Come to me’.

With tearful eyes, we saw you fade away,

Although we love you dearly we couldn’t make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands laid to rest.

A light has gone from our lives today.

A soul so beautiful – a wife, a mother, a grandmother

Leaving behind family and friends who love her dearly.

Husband: Dr Jasbir Singh s/o Late Sdr Fauja Singh (Taiping)

Children/Spouses:

Dr Promila Kaur / Dr Inderjeet Singh (ABMC)

Priyajeet Kaur / Suresh Ramankrishnan

Dr Praveena Kaur / Keshnil Singh

Grandchildren:

Rajveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

Jiyaa Suresh

LAST RITES

Last respects can be paid at the residence, 45A, Taman Intan Jaya, 36000 Teluk Intan, Perak on 26th April 2025, Saturday, from 11am onwards.

Corteage leaves residence on 27th April 2025 at 11am for cremation at Hindu Sabha Crematorium, Teluk Intan.

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

11th May 2025, Sunday

From 10am-12noon

Gurdwara Sahib Teluk Intan

We humbly request your presence to join us in remembering her virtues in prayers.

Contact :

Promila – 012 511 0607

Priya – 012 524 2819

Praveena – 012 513 6006

| Entry: 25 April 2025 | Source: Family

