Perak gurdwaras receive RM440,000 state funding

The Perak state government has approved RM440,000 to a number of gurdwaras and Sikh associations in the first quarter of this year, including an additional grant to Gurdwara Sahib Greentown in Ipoh that is undergoing a much needed renovation.

The funding was announced by Perak state executive committee member Sivanesan Achalingam at the Vaisakhi High Tea organised by the Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM) last week (April 19).

The recipients were Persatuan Kebajikan Masyarakat Sikh Perak (PKMSP) (RM100,000), Gurdwara Sahib Buntong RM60,000, Khalsa KDM (R50,000), Persatuan Pembangunan Insan Sikh Perak (RM35,000), Gurdwara Sahib Gopeng (RM30,000), Wada Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh (RM25,000), Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Kuala Kangsar (RM20,000), Kelab Sukan Rekreasi khalsa Kinta (RM20,000) and Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (RM100,000).

Sivanesan, who is also the state assemblyman for Sungkai, presented mock cheques to the recipients at the event.

On Greentown Gurdwara, also known as Ashby Road Gurdwara, Sivanesan said: “The gurdwara committee is working very hard. The renovation is 70% completed.”

In 2024, Sivanesan said the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, under the ministership of Nga Kor Ming, gave RM1.9 million to Sikh gurdwaras and association.

“For this year, all paplication for finance to the ministry for Perak gurdwaras and associations will be copied to my office as well. We will decide the quantum and assist the process,” he said.

He added that he will will be assisted by PKMSP president Baldip Singh for the process.

On its part, KDM president Jagindar Singh noted that this year marked the 25th anniversary of KDM’s Punjabi education programme in Malaysia. Go here for more details.

