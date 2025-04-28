Event | Malaysia: Buntong Youth Kirtan Competition 2025

Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh presents Youth Kirtan Competition 2025.

Date: 11th May 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 8.30am to 5.30pm

Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh

Closing date: 4th May 2025 (Sunday)

Click here to register: https://forms.gle/oxYSiL2TSSwWB57d6

