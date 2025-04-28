Singapore Khalsa celebrates oustanding students at Vesakhi event

George Yeo with oustanding students who received award at SKA’s Vesakhi Mela 2025 – Photo: SKA Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Outstanding students across PSLE, ‘N’, ‘O’, ‘A’, and IB levels were celebrate with the presentatipon of academic awards at the Vesakhi Mela 2025 orgnaised by the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) last week.

George Yeo, Singapore’s former foreign minister and a retired brigadier-general, presented the awards. Also present were SKA President Baldev Singh, Vesakhi Mela 2025 Chairperson Rajvinder Singh and SKA Vice President Baldev Singh.

