3-day celebration of 25th anniversary of Punjabi Education

Innovations in Punjabi Language Education: Teacher Ikmeet Kaur using technological devices as she explains some key concepts to secondary students at PEC Petaling Jaya. Insert: A student completing a Punjabi-learning task on a digital device

This week Khalsa Diwan Malaysia marks 25 years of its national-level Punjabi education programme in Malaysia through several key events.

The celebration kicks-off on 1st May with a Kirtan Darbar programme at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, from 8am to 2pm. The Sangat is invited to participate in Kirtan which will be delivered by 15 jathas (groups) from various Punjabi Education Centres (PECs).

Batu MP Prabakaran Parameswaran has been invited to give out certificates to the students.

On 2nd May, KDM will host a Teacher Symposium at Kelab Aman, Kuala Lumpur, from 8am to 4pm.

Themed Innovations in Punjabi Language Education, teachers at the event will showcase advanced techniques for teaching Punjabi and Sikhi. Long Service Awards will also be given to teachers who have completed 10 years of sewa at PECs. About 140 teachers and principals are expected to attend this event.

Using effective pedagogical skills: Teacher Jasween Kaur coaching a learner in speaking skills in her classroom at PEC Kampung Pandan in Kuala Lumpur

Organising Chairperson Prof Dr Kuldip Kaur says the various events have been planned to highlight achievements by students and teachers, and to bring together all stakeholders and well-wishers who have contributed to the success of the Punjabi language programme.

“The programme has benefitted hundreds of children across the country over the past 25 years. It has also empowered a large number of women as they received training in effective language teaching skills,” she said.

Innovative Pedagogy for Sikhi Education: Guru Nanak Institution (GNI) teacher Davinder Kaur explaining procedures for a treasure hunt

On 3rd May, a team of trainers from Asia Pacific University (APU) will engage more than 70 Punjabi teachers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology-enhanced learning. The event, to be held at Kelab Aman, will see teachers learning more about AI tools for assessment and for building student support systems.

Kuldip emphasises the need for teachers to learn appropriate forms of engagement with technology in order to provide meaningful learning experiences for students.

The oldest Sikh organisation in the country, KDM, is honoured to celebrate this milestone with the Malaysian Sikh community.

