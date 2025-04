Mata Amar Kaur (1945 – 2025), Shah Alam

MATA AMAR KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR TARA SINGH (PAPAN)

22.12.1945 – 29.4.2025

Beloved husband: Athman Singh s/o Bahadar Singh

Children:

Pritipal Singh / Surinder Kaur (Sevadar DSGGSJ)

Dr Jespal Kaur / Robinder Singh

Grandchildren:

Dharampal Singh / Harpreet Kaur

Maninder Pal Singh

Tripti Pal Kaur

Inderpal Singh

LAST RITES

30th April 2025, Wednesday

11am to 1pm: Wake at 22, Jalan Tun Teja 35/20, Alam Impian, 40470, Shah Alam

2pm: Cortege arriving at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

2.30pm: Sri Sukhmani Sahib Path

3:30pm: Saaskar (Cremation)

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

10th May 2025, Saturday

10am to 12:30pm

Location: Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Malaysia

Surinder Kaur 018 – 322 5547

Dharampal Singh 019 – 354 9452

