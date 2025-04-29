First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Gurdev Singh Barewala (1949 – 2024), Setapak, KL

First Mithi Yaad
Sardar Gurdev Singh Barewala
Parents: Late Sardar Mokand Singh & Late Madam Jagir Kaur
Setapak, Kuala Lumpur
Village: Barewala
Gurdev Singh has touched many hearts and left many smiles on many faces. You will always be part of us in our hearts and our prayers, we will miss you and fondly remember you in every moment of our life.
Lovingly missed by
Wife: Manjit Kaur d/o Late Chanan Singh; Village: Matti (Buntong, Ipoh)
Children / Spouses:
Mr & Mrs Rishidave Singh – Melbourne, Australia Mr & Mrs Rajinderdave Singh @ Shashi – Darwin, Australia
Mrs Sharenjit Kaur – Mr Kashminder Singh Sandhu – Johor Bharu, Malaysia
Grandchildren: Daveena Dave Kaur Shawn Dave Singh Sidhu Kelvin Dave Singh Sidhu Kavita Kaur Sandhu Akash Singh Sandhu Ryan Dave Singh Sidhu Shaveena Dave Kaur
And also sisters, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and a host of loved ones
FIRST MITHI YAAD
11th of May 2025, Sunday
10.00am – 12.00pm
Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, KL
Shashidave +61 422 627 992
