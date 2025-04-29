First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Gurdev Singh Barewala (1949 – 2024), Setapak, KL

First Mithi Yaad

Sardar Gurdev Singh Barewala

Parents: Late Sardar Mokand Singh & Late Madam Jagir Kaur

Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

Village: Barewala

Gurdev Singh has touched many hearts and left many smiles on many faces. You will always be part of us in our hearts and our prayers, we will miss you and fondly remember you in every moment of our life.

Lovingly missed by

Wife: Manjit Kaur d/o Late Chanan Singh; Village: Matti (Buntong, Ipoh)

Children / Spouses:

Mr & Mrs Rishidave Singh – Melbourne, Australia Mr & Mrs Rajinderdave Singh @ Shashi – Darwin, Australia

Mrs Sharenjit Kaur – Mr Kashminder Singh Sandhu – Johor Bharu, Malaysia

Grandchildren: Daveena Dave Kaur Shawn Dave Singh Sidhu Kelvin Dave Singh Sidhu Kavita Kaur Sandhu Akash Singh Sandhu Ryan Dave Singh Sidhu Shaveena Dave Kaur

And also sisters, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and a host of loved ones

FIRST MITHI YAAD

11th of May 2025, Sunday

10.00am – 12.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, KL

Shashidave +61 422 627 992

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 29 April 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here