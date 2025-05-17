Langgar makes a stop at Old Trafford

Stretford Sikhs and Langgar Aid members at Old Trafford when they organised a Langgar at the world famous football club – Photograb from Manchester United video

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Stretford Sikhs did an amazing job of promoting the Sikh message of compassion and kindness when they organised a Sikh free kitchen called Langgar outside the Manchester United stadium.

The first ever official Sikh supporters’ club in the world for Manchester United interacted with fans at the Old Trafford.

Preetam Singh from the Stretford Sikhs Supporters Club said it joined hands with Langar Aid, a project by the humanitarian aid agency Khalsa Aid, to organise the event, along with Manchester United and its foundation, to mark Vaisakhi.

Click here to watch the video shared at the Man United website.

For more photos, click Mancheter United Facebook Page

Stretford Sikhs and Langgar Aid organise Langgar at Old Trafford to celebrate Vaisakhi – Photograb from Manchester United video

RELATED STORY:

Swedish anthropologist studies Sikh langar tradition in multicultural Malaysia – The Star (Asia Samachar, 13 May 2025)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here