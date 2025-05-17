Sardarni Harbajan Kaur (1940 – 2025), Petaling Jaya

Harbajan Kaur d/o Late Nazar Singh
(ex President, Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya)
2.6.1940 – 17.5.2025
Spouse: Amarjit Singh s/o Late Tara Singh
Children / Spouses:
Salwinderjit Singh (Salwin) / Jaswindar Kaur
Sharanjit Kaur / Sarjit Singh
Grandchildren / Spouse:
Ashvindar Bhatti / Simran Kaur
Samreid Singh
Jagvir Singh
LAST RITES
17 May 2025, Saturday
Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
1.30pm onwards: Wake
3.30pm: Saskar (cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
25 May 2025, Sunday
From 10am to 12pm
Contact:
Salwin 012 – 686 7474
Jas 012 – 236 8242
She touched the lives of so many, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts that leaves us smiling through our tears. Her many roles as a wife, mother, sister, and Sewadar of Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya were carried out with love, but above all, she cherished being a grandmother the most. We will miss her dearly, but take comfort in knowing she is now in a place free from pain.
Entry: 17 May 2025 | Source: Family
