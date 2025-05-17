Sardarni Harbajan Kaur (1940 – 2025), Petaling Jaya

Harbajan Kaur d/o Late Nazar Singh

(ex President, Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya)

2.6.1940 – 17.5.2025

Spouse: Amarjit Singh s/o Late Tara Singh

Children / Spouses:

Salwinderjit Singh (Salwin) / Jaswindar Kaur

Sharanjit Kaur / Sarjit Singh

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Ashvindar Bhatti / Simran Kaur

Samreid Singh

Jagvir Singh

LAST RITES

17 May 2025, Saturday

Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

1.30pm onwards: Wake

3.30pm: Saskar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

25 May 2025, Sunday

From 10am to 12pm

Contact:

Salwin 012 – 686 7474

Jas 012 – 236 8242

She touched the lives of so many, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts that leaves us smiling through our tears. Her many roles as a wife, mother, sister, and Sewadar of Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya were carried out with love, but above all, she cherished being a grandmother the most. We will miss her dearly, but take comfort in knowing she is now in a place free from pain.

| Entry: 17 May 2025 | Source: Family

