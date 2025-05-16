First Mithi Yaad: Jakhwinder Kaur (1968 – 2024)

FIRST MITHI YAAD

Mata Thandiya Chava

In Loving Memory Of

JAKHWINDER KAUR D/O AJIT SINGH

28 July 1968 – 27 May 2024

Diwan will be held on May 18, 2025 (Sunday) from 9.30 am – 11.30 am followed by Sahej Paath Da Bhog at Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan Settlement

Deeply Missed by Beloved Family, Relatives & Friends

Ragbir Singh – 012 287 4823

Sharanjeet Kaur, Dharamraj Suresh Kumar Hashvinjeet Kaur, Harvinder Singh

She had a heart of gold and a warmth that touched everyone. We miss the sound of your laughter, Mummy.

WE LOVE YOU FOREVER & YOU’LL ALWAYS BE IN OUR HEART

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 16 May 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here