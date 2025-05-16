First Mithi Yaad: Jakhwinder Kaur (1968 – 2024)

FIRST MITHI YAAD
Mata Thandiya Chava
In Loving Memory Of
JAKHWINDER KAUR D/O AJIT SINGH
28 July 1968 – 27 May 2024
Diwan will be held on May 18, 2025 (Sunday) from 9.30 am – 11.30 am followed by Sahej Paath Da Bhog at Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan Settlement
Deeply Missed by Beloved Family, Relatives & Friends
Ragbir Singh – 012 287 4823
Sharanjeet Kaur, Dharamraj Suresh Kumar Hashvinjeet Kaur, Harvinder Singh
She had a heart of gold and a warmth that touched everyone. We miss the sound of your laughter, Mummy.
WE LOVE YOU FOREVER & YOU’LL ALWAYS BE IN OUR HEART
