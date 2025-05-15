First Mithi Yaad: Dr. Jagdev Singh Badhesha

1st Mithi Yaad

In Loving Memory of

Late Dr. Jagdev Singh Badhesha

“In every heartbeat, your love lives on”

Dearly Loved & Deeply Missed by Family, Relatives & Friends

Saturday, 17th May 2025

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

6.00pm – 8.00pm, followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Your kind presence is much appreciated.

Thank You

| Entry: 15 May 2025 | Source: Family

