First Mithi Yaad: Dr. Jagdev Singh Badhesha

1st Mithi Yaad
In Loving Memory of
Late Dr. Jagdev Singh Badhesha
“In every heartbeat, your love lives on”
Dearly Loved & Deeply Missed by Family, Relatives & Friends
Saturday, 17th May 2025
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
6.00pm – 8.00pm, followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
Your kind presence is much appreciated.
Thank You
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 15 May 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here