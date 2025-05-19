Kelvinder Singh (1986 – 2025), Bandar Baru Nilai

SARDAR KELVINDER SINGH S/O MAKHAN SINGH

(5.4.1986 – 18.5.2025)

We regret to inform you of the passing of Sardar Kelvinder Singh s/o Makhan Singh, who passed away peacefully on 18th May 2025 in Nilai.

He will be deeply missed by:

Father: Makhan Singh s/o Maha Singh

Mother: Harjit Kaur d/o Jajjit Singh

Brother: Harvinder Singh

Sister-in-law: Jolyn Cheah

Nephew: Tejmhylan

Tracy

LAST RITES

Monday, 19th May 2025

5pm: Cottege leaves residence at 258, Jalan Desa Kasia 3/2, Taman Desa Kasia Green, Bandar Baru Nilai, Negeri Sembilan

6.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

Uncle Pyar 012 788 0007

Aunty Kavita 012 204 9022

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 19 May 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here