Sardar Gurcharan Singh Dhillon @ Charni (1934 – 2025), Serdang

Sardar Gurcharan Singh Dhillon @ Charni s/o Late Sdr Inder Singh

Serdang, Selangor | Village: Kharak Singhwala, Mansa

23.3.1934 – 19.5.2025

Wife: Late Sdrni Sukhdev Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Mindar Kaur / Karamjit Singh

Delbeer Singh / Kiranjeet Kaur

Ranjit Singh / Karamjit Kaur

Naseeb Kaur / Gurinder Singh

Balvinder Singh / Jasvr Kaur

Balvinder Singh / Ruspal Kaur

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Gurjeet Singh / Harpreet Kaur

Arvinderjeet Singh

Deshvinpreet Kaur

Amritjeet Singh

Nichaal Kaur

Keshvinjit Singh

Balvinjit Singh / Harvit Kaur

Armesh Singh

Jaswinder Kaur

Gurveen Kaur

Jaiveer Singh

Amreender Kaur

Arveen Kaur

Gaveen Kaur

Avleen Kaur

LAST RITES

19 May 2025, Monday

11.30am-2.30 pm: Wake at residence No. 30, Jalan 3/1A, Taman Serdang Jaya, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor

2:30pm: Cortege leaves residence

3.00pm – 5.00: Wake at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

5:00pm: Antam Sanskar (cremation)

Followed by Ardaas and Path at Gurdwara Sahib Serdang, Selangor

Path da Bhog: TBC

Contact:

012 – 602 6032 (Delbeer)

016 – 284 3301 (Bal vinder)

017 – 777 2641 (Mindar)

A Loving Farewell

Dad, Grandpa —

You were our guiding light, our steady hand, and our greatest support.

You lived with quiet strength, gave with an open heart, and loved without condition.

Your stories, your laughter, and your wisdom will echo in our hearts forever.

Though you’re no longer with us, your love remains — in our memories, in our lives, and in everything we do.

Thank you for everything.

Rest peacefully. You will always be missed, always remembered, and always loved.

| Entry: 19 May 2025 | Source: Family

