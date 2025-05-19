Sardar Gurcharan Singh Dhillon @ Charni (1934 – 2025), Serdang

Sardar Gurcharan Singh Dhillon @ Charni s/o Late Sdr Inder Singh
Serdang, Selangor | Village: Kharak Singhwala, Mansa
23.3.1934 – 19.5.2025
Wife: Late Sdrni Sukhdev Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Mindar Kaur / Karamjit Singh
Delbeer Singh / Kiranjeet Kaur
Ranjit Singh / Karamjit Kaur
Naseeb Kaur / Gurinder Singh
Balvinder Singh / Jasvr Kaur
Balvinder Singh / Ruspal Kaur
Grandchildren / Spouse:
Gurjeet Singh / Harpreet Kaur
Arvinderjeet Singh
Deshvinpreet Kaur
Amritjeet Singh
Nichaal Kaur
Keshvinjit Singh
Balvinjit Singh / Harvit Kaur
Armesh Singh
Jaswinder Kaur
Gurveen Kaur
Jaiveer Singh
Amreender Kaur
Arveen Kaur
Gaveen Kaur
Avleen Kaur
LAST RITES
19 May 2025, Monday
11.30am-2.30 pm: Wake at residence No. 30, Jalan 3/1A, Taman Serdang Jaya, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor
2:30pm: Cortege leaves residence
3.00pm – 5.00: Wake at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
5:00pm: Antam Sanskar (cremation)
Followed by Ardaas and Path at Gurdwara Sahib Serdang, Selangor
Path da Bhog: TBC
Contact:
012 – 602 6032 (Delbeer)
016 – 284 3301 (Bal vinder)
017 – 777 2641 (Mindar)
A Loving Farewell
Dad, Grandpa —
You were our guiding light, our steady hand, and our greatest support.
You lived with quiet strength, gave with an open heart, and loved without condition.
Your stories, your laughter, and your wisdom will echo in our hearts forever.
Though you’re no longer with us, your love remains — in our memories, in our lives, and in everything we do.
Thank you for everything.
Rest peacefully. You will always be missed, always remembered, and always loved.
| Entry: 19 May 2025 | Source: Family
