Sardarni Malkiat Kaur (1933 – 2025), Klang

Sardarni Malkiat Kaur d/o Late Bhag Singh

15.10.1933 – 26.5.2025

(Jalan Dato Dollah, Klang)

Village: Bilaspur

Mataji passed away peacefully in her sleep. A devoted mother of three and grandmother of six, Mata Ji’s greatest joy came from nurturing her family.

Husband: Late Sardar S. Mehar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Dr Satwant Singh / Jasbir Kaur (Jessy)

Rajindar Singh(Cikgu) / Gurdish Kaur

Gurwendar Singh / Amarjit Kaur

Grandchildren:

Ts. Jasvinder Singh / Rashmeet Kaur

Jaskiran Kaur / Keshvinder Singh

Khawaljit Singh

Dr Pavanpreet Kaur

Ravindar Kaur

Davinderpreet Kaur

Great Grandchildren:

Karanveer Singh

Inaayageet Kaur

Anghadveer Singh

Zeeya Kaur

LAST RITES

27th May 2025, Tuesday

12.30 pm: Cortège leaves from home at 18, Jalan Dato Dollah 2. Teluk Gadong, 41100, Klang, Selangor

2.30 pm: Saskar (cremation) at Bliss Gardens, Setia Alam (Address: 85693, Persiaran Jalan Setia Makmur U14/49, Seksyen U14, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor)

PATH DA BHOG

7th June 2025 (Saturday)

5 pm to 7 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Klang

Dr Satwant 012 275 8656

Govin 017 381 7184

Jasvinder 010 210 7334

