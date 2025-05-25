Malacca: Memories of Baba Sohan Singh rings loud

The Gappay Team: They are in charge of preparing the degh at the Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji 53rd Salana Yaadgiri Semagam, held from May 22 to 25, 2025 at Gurdwara Sahib Malacca. – Photo: Pola Singh

By Dr Pola Singh | Malacca, Malaysia |

In the historic city where the spirit of Sikhi continues to flourish, thousands of devotees gathered from across Malaysia and around the world to honour the legacy of Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji during the 53rd Salana Yaadgiri Semagam, held from May 22 to 25, 2025 at Gurdwara Sahib Malacca.

The atmosphere was spiritually charged, and the sangat moved as one – in remembrance of a saint whose humility, devotion, and wisdom continue to touch lives more than five decades after his physical departure.

A Humble Saint Who Shaped Generations

Born in 1902 in Chathewala village, Punjab, Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji came to Malaya at the age of 24. Appointed Granthi of Gurdwara Sahib Malacca, he rose to become the most revered spiritual guide for Malaysian Sikhs, serving tirelessly until his passing in 1972.

The Roti Station: They prepare thousands of chapattis for the Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji 53rd Salana Yaadgiri Semagam, held from May 22 to 25, 2025 at Gurdwara Sahib Malacca. – Photo: Pola Singh

He touched lives through his powerful kirtan, relatable katha (Sikh discourse), deep understanding of Gurbani and his gentle demeanour. He blessed weddings, named newborns, consoled the grieving, and travelled far and wide to serve Sikhs across Malaysia – never turning down a request for spiritual guidance.

Even in his later years, despite poor health, Sant Baba undertook journeys to remote towns and villages. He walked humbly with his black umbrella – now an iconic memory among those who knew him – symbolising his simplicity and divine strength.

A Spirit of Sewa: Powered by Volunteers

This year’s Semagam was brought to life by hundreds of sewadars who served with unmatched dedication and humility. It was a labour of love, powered by a singular sentiment: “We are doing this for Sant Baba.”

Langgar Warriors: Preparing round-the-clock food is no mean feat. Some of the volunteers of the Langgar Team at the Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji 53rd Salana Yaadgiri Semagam, held from May 22 to 25, 2025 at Gurdwara Sahib Malacca. – Photo: Pola Singh

From early morning till late at night, the entire Gurdwara Sahib Malacca complex became a seamless operation of devotion in action:

• Langar preparation involved round-the-clock cooking in sweltering heat. Men toiled over oversized cauldrons of dal, vegetables, and tauhu sambal. Rice was prepared in massive quantities, and tea was served without pause.

• The roti team worked tirelessly, churning out thousands of chapatis daily. The smell of freshly flipped bread and warm ghee lingered in the air.

• Women sewadars chopped vegetables, cut fruit, and prepared garnishes with care and teamwork. No task was too small or too menial.

• Food counters served an endless stream of visitors with grace, ensuring everyone had a hot, nourishing meal. Soap, water, towels, and bins were constantly replenished.

• The gappay station, led by Harbans Singh from Singapore and supported by Balbir, Gurdial, Nender, Pritpal, Sarjit (who turned 82 during the Semagam), Amritpal, Sunder and others, was a crowd favourite. As a member of this team myself, I was inspired by the camaraderie and joy of sewa.

• The medical team was on hand to take care of those who needed first aid

• Footwear stations, queue marshals, and dishwashing teams worked behind the scenes with clockwork efficiency. The plates and utensils never ran out, and cleanliness was maintained throughout.

No one asked for recognition. No egos, no titles – just collective, selfless service.

The Darbar: Where Hearts Were Touched

Inside the Darbar Sahib, the spiritual core of the Semagam, the sangat was transported to another realm. Elders who had once seen or heard Sant Baba in person shed tears, whispering ardas for health and peace. Young Sikhs, some attending for the first time, felt an invisible yet powerful connection.

Gurbani, simran, and kirtan filled the hall. Offerings of ghee, flowers and sweets adorned the sanctum. The sangat came with open hearts – and left with a sense of grace and renewal.

An Event Rooted in Unity and Tradition

The Semagam drew tens of thousands of devotees, including Malaysian Sikhs from all over the country, overseas Malaysians returning home, and international visitors from Singapore, Australia, UK, Canada, and more.

Gurdwara Sahib Malacca committee president Amarjit Singh and secretary Darshan Kaur at the Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji 53rd Salana Yaadgiri Semagam, held from May 22 to 25, 2025 at Gurdwara Sahib Malacca. – Photo: Pola Singh

It was a spiritual reunion – where people came not just to remember, but to belong. The spirit of Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji united all – across age, background, and geography.

Leadership and Coordination

The immense success of this event was a result of the dedicated efforts of the Gurdwara Sahib Malacca Committee, ably led by newly-elected President Amarjit Singh, Vice President Karpal Singh and Secretary Darshan Kaur, who worked tirelessly with the entire team to plan, coordinate and execute one of the largest Sikh gatherings in the region.

Every aspect – from logistics and security to langar, accommodation and transportation – was handled with grace, foresight and a spirit of sewa.

A Living Legacy

Though Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji left his earthly body in 1972, his presence was deeply felt throughout the 53rd Semagam. He lives on through the ardas of the sangat, the love of the sewadars, and the unity of the Sikh community.

Baba Sohan Singh at General Hospital Ipoh, 1972. – Photo: Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji Of Malacca 1902-1972 – His Life and Times by Saran Singh; Collection of Sardar Gurdial Singh ‘Sagoo’, Ipoh

This event was a reminder that humility, faith, and service are timeless values – and that when a community gathers with pure intention, divine blessings are inevitable.

As the sangat departed, many paused one last time at the Darbar to bow their heads and whisper, “Thank you, Baba Ji.”

Let us continue his legacy. Let us do more sewa. Let us walk the path he showed us – of humility, devotion, and unity.

Because when you make time for Sant Baba, Sant Baba will always make time for you.

Dr Pola Singh, who retired as Maritime Institute of Malaysia director-general in 2011, is also the author of ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy’. Dr Pola Singh attended this year’s Semagam as a participant and sevadar.

RELATED STORY:

The most respected Sikh in Southeast Asia (Asia Samachar, 20 May2020)

Sant Baba Sohan Singh: A Beacon of Compassion (Asia Samachar, 15 May2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here