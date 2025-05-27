Rajinder Kaur (1956 – 2025), Kelana Jaya

Rajinder Kaur d/o Late Zora Singh
Village: Sheikh Daulat, Ludhiana
12 December 1956 – 27 May 2025
Leaving behind
Husband: Harbhajan Singh s/o Late Gurcharan Singh (Mantin)
Children & Spouses
Alicia Bhabita Kaur Sidhu & Jeremiah Perera
Aneeta Kaur Sidhu & Manjit Singh Sidhu
Anisha Kaur Sidhu
Ravinder Kaur Sidhu
Grandchildren: Joseph, Jordan, Sukhraaj & Harneet
LAST RITES:
28 May 2025, Wednesday
10.00 am to 12.30 pm: Wake at Residence (Add: No. 41, Jalan SS 5A/16, Kelana Jaya, 47301, PJ)
1.30 pm onwards: Funeral at MBSJ Crematorium, Puchong
PAATH DA BHOG
8 June 2025, Sunday
Gurdwara Sahib Mantin
10 am to 12 pm
In loving memory of a beautiful soul – a devoted wife, a gentle mother, a cherished daughter. She lived with grace, gave with love, and left behind a legacy of kindness and warmth. Forever in our hearts.
Contact: Anisha @ 016-652 0096 or Ravinder @ 017-678 4266
| Entry: 27 May 2025 | Source: Family
