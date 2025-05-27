Rajinder Kaur (1956 – 2025), Kelana Jaya

Rajinder Kaur d/o Late Zora Singh

Village: Sheikh Daulat, Ludhiana

12 December 1956 – 27 May 2025

Leaving behind

Husband: Harbhajan Singh s/o Late Gurcharan Singh (Mantin)

Children & Spouses

Alicia Bhabita Kaur Sidhu & Jeremiah Perera

Aneeta Kaur Sidhu & Manjit Singh Sidhu

Anisha Kaur Sidhu

Ravinder Kaur Sidhu

Grandchildren: Joseph, Jordan, Sukhraaj & Harneet

LAST RITES:

28 May 2025, Wednesday

10.00 am to 12.30 pm: Wake at Residence (Add: No. 41, Jalan SS 5A/16, Kelana Jaya, 47301, PJ)

1.30 pm onwards: Funeral at MBSJ Crematorium, Puchong

PAATH DA BHOG

8 June 2025, Sunday

Gurdwara Sahib Mantin

10 am to 12 pm

In loving memory of a beautiful soul – a devoted wife, a gentle mother, a cherished daughter. She lived with grace, gave with love, and left behind a legacy of kindness and warmth. Forever in our hearts.

Contact: Anisha @ 016-652 0096 or Ravinder @ 017-678 4266

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 27 May 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here