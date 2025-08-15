Avinder Singh Gill named Judicial Commissioner

Avinder Singh Gill taking oath of office and allegiance at Palace of Justice on Aug 13, 2025 – Photo: Malaysian Judiciary

Practicing lawyer Avinder Singh Gill has been appointed to the High Court as a judicial commissioner (JC).

He was one of the 23 individuals who received their appointment letters from Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh at the Palace of Justice on Wednesday (Aug 13).

They took their oath of office and allegiance before Chief Judge of Malaya Hasnah Mohammed Hashim.

Avinder, who has been in active legal practice since May 1994, holds an LLB Honours Degree (University of London), a Masters in Business Administration (La Jolla University, San Diego) and an LL.M (with Distinction) from University Malaya.

He is a qualified mediator and regularly appointed to chair Disciplinary Inquiries by the Advocates & Solicitors Disciplinary Board.

Avinder is also an Advocacy Trainer under the Bar Council Advocacy Training Committee and regularly conducts advocacy training courses for young advocates and periodically prepares and give talks on various areas of the law for young advocates.

In Malaysia, a JC is appointed to the High Court on a non-permanent basis to assist with the court’s workload. They have the same powers as a High Court judge and are appointed when the court requires additional judicial resources.

Among those appointed were former head of the Civil Division in the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) Donald Joseph Franklin and J Kuldeep Kumar, the lawyer who previously defended former chief inspector Azilah Hadri, one of two individuals convicted of the 2006 murder of Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu.

